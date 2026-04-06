High-Speed Pursuit Turns Deadly as Four Killed in Alabama Crash

A tragic car crash in Alabama killed four people late Friday night at 11:57 p.m. after a vehicle being pursued by an Alabama state trooper left a rural road and struck a tree. The crash occurred about nine miles east of Banks.

The driver, 27-year-old Tykevious Russaw, died when the sedan hit the tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

A 24-year-old passenger, Quamay Richardson, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants — 27-year-old Robert Hall and an unidentified 17-year-old passenger — were also killed. Authorities said the victims were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle after it lost control.

Officials have not confirmed who initiated the pursuit. ALEA spokeswoman Amanda Wasden said the crash occurred in Pike County in southeast Alabama, and additional details are expected to be released.

According to WTVY, court records show Russaw had prior arrests, including alleged weapons and drug-related offenses.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree during the chase. https://t.co/bcfeES8bFN — WTVY News 4 (@WTVYNews4) April 5, 2026

The Alabama crash adds to a series of deadly police pursuits reported across the United States in recent days. In Texas, a man died Sunday while fleeing police. In California, three separate pursuit-related crashes last week resulted in three deaths. In another case, officers attempting to stop a stolen U-Haul truck were involved in a crash that killed an SUV driver and injured three others.

Similarly, in Southern California, a suspect fleeing law enforcement crashed into another vehicle, killing a couple who were expecting a child. A report by the Police Executive Research Forum found that officers may not prioritize pursuits unless they involve violent crimes, a factor that can contribute to additional pursuit-related incidents and fatalities in cities such as New York and Houston.

According to FindLaw, 76% of crashes in Alabama occur in urban areas, while 59% of fatalities happen in rural areas. The state requires drivers to carry minimum liability insurance and follows a fault-based system, meaning the driver responsible for a crash is liable for damages.

Under Alabama law, even drivers who are partially at fault may be held liable. After a crash, authorities advise checking for injuries and contacting law enforcement immediately. Failing to report an accident or providing false information can result in serious legal consequences.

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Police reports filed after crashes typically include insurance information, road conditions and witness statements, all of which may be used as evidence in court. Legal experts recommend that drivers understand their rights and consult an attorney when necessary.