“He’s a Very Special Guy” – NYU Students Can’t Stop Buzzing About Barron Trump’s Surprising Talents

Barron Trump is turning heads at NYU. Not just because he’s the president’s son, but because of what classmates say are his impressive talents and smooth charm.

Donald Trump couldn’t hide his pride when talking about his youngest child last year. “A very young man who’s now going to college. Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he’s a very good guy, I’ll tell you… He’s a very special guy, Barron Trump,” he told interviewers.

Much of the buzz around Barron is around his language skills. For years, fans have speculated that his education made him fluent in several languages. That hasn’t been proven yet. However we do know that Barron speaks English and Slovenian, thanks to mom Melania Trump.

Barron Trump Wows NYU with Language Skills Barron Trump, 18, impresses NYU peers with his fluency in English and Slovenian. His mother, Melania, taught him both languages, and Donald Trump proudly calls him “a special guy” who excelled in college admissions. pic.twitter.com/ODtKPe8NiK — Pyari (@Pyari_Patel_) December 8, 2024

In resurfaced clips from Larry King Live, a very young Barron can be heard cheerfully saying, “Hi, Larry. I like my suitcase,” as he plays in his father’s office. In another clip, he asks Melania, “I have to go to school now?” to which she replies, “Yeah, you will have lunch, and then you go to school.”

Melania, who moved to the U.S. in 1996 for her modeling career, told People magazine in 2016 that she made sure Barron spoke both English and Slovenian growing up. She added that he often chatted with his grandmother over the phone in her native language. “My opinion is that more languages you speak, better it is, but when you come to America, you speak English,” she said.

It just shows that Melania has been with Barron every waking moment since he was born! Melania has been an excellent Mother to Barron!….. pic.twitter.com/9qyVZbHHUm — Trump Girl 🇺🇸 (@_uwomy) July 15, 2025

Despite the speculation, there’s no verified proof Barron speaks anything beyond those two languages. As for Melania, she has said she speaks “English, Italian, French, German” — though critics have questioned that claim after she was spotted wearing translation headphones during a 2019 G7 Summit speech by French President Emmanuel Macron. Former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff even remarked online, “I spent a lot of time with Melania Trump and I never once heard her speak in French, not even to her French-American stylist.”

For now, Barron’s language skills and his low-key personality, is one of the most intriguing parts of his college-era spotlight.