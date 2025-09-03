Melania Trump’s Decision to Skip White House Life Makes Total Sense – And the Answer Lies in Florida

First Lady Melania Trump is a woman who lives with dignity and possesses a sense of class both in her public demeanour and personal life choices. The former model, who is Trump’s third wife, prefers to stay away from the political spotlight, loves to wear high-end designer clothes, and has a deep inclination towards philanthropy and children, which includes her 19-year-old son Barron Trump, who is a student at New York University.

Yet, do you know what Melania likes the most? Living in her private residence at the luxurious Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, rather than the White House in Washington, D.C. Moreover, she also keeps traveling to and from New York to spend time with beloved Barron and make sure he is comfortable, healthy, and not too homesick.

“Melania Trump is following a long tradition of first ladies seeking to escape the claustrophobic White House,” said Kate Bower, author of “First Women: the Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies,” according to the popular outlet CNN. Meanwhile, if you are wondering what’s there in the Mar-a-Lago residence that White House lacks, keep reading!

As per Nicki Swift, Donald Trump’s family’s luxurious Florida retreat, which is often dubbed the “Winter White House,” is worth $350 million as of 2025, compared to when the president purchased it for $10 million in the mid-1980s. During those days, he was famous for his business plans, generational wealth, and establishing himself as a real estate mogul.

Consequently, since leaving the White House, Melania’s routine at Mar‑a‑Lago seems to follow a peaceful loop: spa, lunch, spa again, and dinner on the patio with Donald Trump. A source told CNN, “Rinse and repeat. Every day.” Following the hush‑money scandal involving Stormy Daniels, reported by The New York Times, Melania reportedly escaped to Mar‑a‑Lago’s wellness spa.

In June 2019, during Trump’s first term, a political observer noted that Melania’s role had a biased advantage of being First Lady. An escape was easier for her compared to others because she could fly under the radar amid West Wing chaos and immerse herself in solace. The resort’s spa lives up to the hype: it features a marble-clad salon, a serene fitness center, and promises rejuvenation “for the body, mind, and soul.”

Even though Trump is an avid golf player, Melania Trump does not play golf, but she likes to take a stroll in the property’s 20-acre grounds. Daily Mail photos from February 2019 show her strolling in the beautiful state of Florida. When Donald Trump visits, the couple also indulges in a good dinner.

Although Melania Trump generally eats off the resort’s menu, she likes to take the lead at holiday dinners. The mother of one has a sweet tooth, and she loves desserts. “I love chocolate and ice cream… It’s good to indulge your cravings as long as you balance them with healthy foods,” she once said in Bella New York.

At home with First Lady Melania Trump. Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/6oczQtMweY — The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) December 27, 2024

Otherwise, Melania reportedly also prefers dining outdoors at Mar‑a‑Lago’s patio, where the atmosphere gets dreamy. Former Real Housewives cast member, Siggy Flicker, recalled, “We do ‘U‑S‑A, U‑S‑A’ and people start crying… It’s magical.”

It’s unclear if other members of the family come to the Mar-a-Lago residence. Still, the First Lady definitely knows how to enjoy her privileges and live life queen-size!