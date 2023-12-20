Here's Why Vivek Ramaswamy Told CNN's Van Jones to 'Shut Up' During Live Rally Event

During a brazen Turning Point USA rally in Arizona at the AmericaFest stage, 2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy urged CNN's Van Jones to “just shut the f*** up.”

The startling development occurred on December 17 when the pharmaceutical billionaire, Ramaswamy, 38, spoke as a guest speaker at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest event in Phoenix, RadarOnline reported. This comes as the 38-year-old candidate continues to lose ground in the polls against his GOP opponents in 2024. But instead of using the chance to further his ambitions for the 2024 race, Ramaswamy attacked Jones.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Slams Media After Arrest of NH Man Who “Wanted to Blow” His “Brains Out”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

“And then you get the mainstream media, you got this character Van Jones on CNN,” Ramaswamy said, laughing. “Just shut the f*** up. At a certain point, just shut the f*** up, Van Jones at CNN”. He said, “We demand a government that tells us the truth again in this country. That’s what we require. We can handle the truth. That’s what it means to be a citizen of this country.”

Ramaswamy was furious with Jones over remarks he made about him on CNN earlier this month, per The Hill. According to Jones, Ramaswamy represents in America, the “rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person.” Jones was specifically slamming Ramaswamy over his usage of the "Great Replacement Theory" at the last GOP debate. The theory, a conspiracy theory promoted by white supremacists, holds that liberals and Jews want to replace white voters with immigrants.

Also Read: At an X Spaces Event With Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Was Caught in an Awkward Hot Mic Incident

The CNN personality called Ramaswamy a “demagogue from America” and called the Republican candidate’s statements “Nazi propaganda.” He said, “And the smug, condescending way that he just spews this poison out, is very, very dangerous. Because he won’t stop Trump, but he’s going to outlive Trump by about 50 years. You’re watching the rise of an American demagogue who is a very, very despicable person.”

He continued. “And I literally, I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know. That is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth.”

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Slammed Other Republican Contenders in Fourth Debate: "Licking Donald Trump's Boots"

Ramaswamy is known for fielding many strange conspiracy theories, and as his numbers continue to dip, it's probably advantageous for him to do so. Many powerful figures on the far right have endorsed Ramaswamy as a result of his remarks because they believe that any attention would help advance their goal, BBC reported.

Ramaswamy's candid discussion of conspiracy theories, according to Cynthia Wang, a professor at Northwestern University and an authority on conspiratorial ideas, is to be anticipated given the political atmosphere of the day. "He might actually believe in these theories, but there is also a benefit in using them because it helps people - his potential supporters - make sense of the world," she said. "Using this powerful language is very attractive for people during uncertain times… More rational explanations don't have the same punch."

Why does GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is polling at just 5%, still matter so much?



The algorithm.



He's a candidate self-created to maximize and amplify algorithmically generated outrage, conspiracy, and chaos, writes @EvanLSolomon.https://t.co/MmDBNW6rxs — GZERO Media (@gzeromedia) December 15, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘Inside Job’ Comments Draw Sharp Criticism From Liz Cheney

Chris Christie Calls Vivek Ramaswamy the 'Most Obnoxious Blowhard’ in America in GOP Debate