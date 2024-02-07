Here's Why 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Think Lala Kent Has Given a 'Clue' of Her Pregnancy

In a recent episode of Lala Kent's podcast, Give Them Lala, Alex Baskin, the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, discussed the effects of the much-discussed infidelity scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss. As reported by The Sun, during the episode, when Kent covered her tummy in a loose-fitting garment, her admirers took notice. She caused a stir when she showed up to support Ariana in her Broadway musical Chicago premiere as Roxie Hart, sporting yet another dubious outfit. Once again, she hid her belly with an oversized gray sweatshirt dress and a fur jacket with a leopard design. She accessorized the ensemble with black thigh-high boots and black tights. Kent recently told Cosmopolitan that she is now prepared to have another kid even though she is single after leaving her daughter's father, Randall Emmett, in 2021. The reality TV star said that she would use a sperm donor via intrauterine insemination (IUI) to conceive her second child.

Last month, she explained to the magazine, "When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids. It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way." She also shared her reasons for wanting to be honest about her experience being a mother. After accusations of infidelity, harassment at work, and other issues, Kent broke her relationship with Emmett in late 2021. She said she felt compelled to talk about the experience to de-stigmatize the notion that women must be in a committed relationship to become parents. She said, "I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant. If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take."

Regarding her current stage in the procedure, Kent said that she is eager to go on since the donor has been found. She added, "I'm in the process of tracking my periods and ovulation days, and I’m in close connection with my fertility specialist. We've got all our ducks in a row. The donor is secured, which I'm super excited about. It took a really long time to find the donor because, you know, it's strange... It's like you’re shopping for your partner but only to have a child, so there's a lot that goes into it. But the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me. He felt like my baby daddy. So that's where we're at. The moment I can go forward with the IUI, then we'll be there."