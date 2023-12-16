Here’s Why Taylor Swift Is the Biggest Wine Influencer in the World

Taylor Swift turned 34 this week and the Lavender Haze enjoyed a glamorous evening with her friends in NYC wearing a $2,335 Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress. Swift is a known wine connoisseur and her albums give subtle hints at the choice of red and white wines the Blank Space songstress likes to pair with her exotic dishes. As per Marca, a song from Swift's album Evermore titled Champagne Problems alludes to Dom Pérignon, while August, one of her most recent hit tracks, talks of sliding away like a bottle of wine.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly 'Distancing' Herself From Her New Best Friend Brittany Mahomes

As reported by People, Swift was struggling with her drink at the 2023 VMA's, the Wildest Dreams songstress was observed trying to get a firm grip on her cocktail-sized cup from falling flush with the holder's lip. Later, using her fingertips, Swift managed to pick up the cup just a little bit before improving her grasp, laughing, and taking a sip. As reported by Insider in 2020, the billionaire artist showcased her love for 'white wine' in her documentary Miss Americana.

In one of the scenes, Swift is seen offering her childhood friend Abigail Anderson Lucier a choice of red or white wine. "Can I get some white wine? Oh, you got the red wine? Does that make me a difficult guest?" Lucier responds. "It's for the recipe. I'm happy to switch," the Lover songstress is seen assuring her, adding, "It's too adult for me, let's be honest." Fans found the scene relatable and gushed over her wine choice.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Swift marked the end of the final concert of her anticipated Eras Tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with a glass of wine. The Bad Blood songstress appeared exuberant as she sipped white wine toasting the 70,000-strong audience after her performance. The Cruel Summer songstress had given lucky fans a sneak peek into her social distancing mood during the pandemic. As per EOnline, Swift was spotted lounging on her opulent couch while sporting an oversized sweater from Free People's Bali Daisy Jane collection and slouchy joggers. She was also holding up a glass of wine and writing the words "biiig isolation" along with some wine and snake emojis.

Also Read: Here are Top 10 Reasons That Prove Why 2023 Was 'The Year of Taylor Swift'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Scenes (@taylorscenes)

As per Delish, in 2020 Swift suggested singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini to drink wine while enjoying her Folklore album. During an interview on 104.1's Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People, to ensure that her initial listen to the record did it credit, Kelsea claimed to have asked Taylor for advice. "I texted her yesterday and I’m like, 'Alright. Am I red wine-ing? Am I Manhattan-ing? Am I tequila shooting? Like, where am I going?’" she said.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Has A Memory Box For All The Gifts She Has Received From Her Exes

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Lisa Lake

Taylor gave an apt answer. "She was like, ‘red wine…buckle up'," Kelsea confessed while also adding, "I’ve only given it a quick listen this morning while having coffee,” she said. “So, I need to give it the listen it deserves before talking about it.”

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Made a Whopping $2 Billion Through Her Movies, Tours, and Concert Merchandise

Selena Gomez Wishes BFF Taylor Swift on 34th Birthday, Shares Their Unseen Picture: "I Love You"