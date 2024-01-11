The realm of Sister Wives star Kody Brown remains unfazed and undeterred, by three divorces. It's as if a burden has been lifted from him. He radiates a sense of pride and self-assurance that captivates the viewers. His path through the highs and lows of marriage has shaped him into a person who confidently stands tall. As per Screen Rant, he now finds joy in his sole spouse, Robyn Brown.

The polygamist, who is 54 years old had 4 marriages, with Meri, Janelle, Christine Brown, and Robyn. However, he has now found comfort in his only wife, Robyn. The dynamics changed when he developed feelings for Robyn's traits. This resulted in him treating her differently compared to his other wives. The change in his affection sparked jealousy, among the Sister Wives ultimately leading to the breakdown of Kody's relationships.

The era came to an end, for Kody with Christine's departure in November 2021 followed by Janelle in December 2022 and Meri in January 2023. Despite these divorces, Kody remains the patriarch of his family. She continues to appear on the show Sister Wives alongside Robyn. The show's ongoing success even after some wives have left ensures that Kody stays in the spotlight. It gives him a platform to share his life after divorce and maintain his fame and financial stability.

Kody seems content with his chapter of life based on his demeanor. In videos, he appears happy and satisfied enjoying the exclusivity of his relationship, with Robyn. Despite the toll of divorces Kody seems unfazed and states that his focus now revolves around his fourth wife and their five children. His son Paedon goes as far as declaring Robyn as his father's soulmate highlighting the bond they share.

In a recent episode of Sister Wives One on One, Robyn openly discussed her sentiments, expressing a feeling of being Kody's "whipping boy," as per Business Insider. She candidly admitted her unhappiness with shouldering the blame for the dissolution of her husband's other relationships. Robyn's current dissatisfaction with Kody stems from the apparent shift in power dynamics within their relationship.

For more than a decade, she held the coveted position of being her husband's favorite wife, enjoying a sense of superiority as the queen matriarch of the family. However, the departure of Meri, Christine, and Janelle has altered this dynamic, leaving Robyn feeling like an ordinary wife without the elevated status she once enjoyed. The absence of other Sister Wives has stripped Robyn of the ability to look down upon others, and she now finds herself in a more commonplace role within the family structure.

The continuation of Sister Wives provides a stage for Kody to showcase his life post-divorce and, despite the challenges, maintain his prominence. The show's enduring popularity assures him a dedicated audience, even if opinions about Kody and Robyn remain divided.

