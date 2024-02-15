Here’s Why 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown’s Marriage Makes Janelle Brown Want to Stay Single

In a recent revelation, Janelle Brown, known for Sister Wives, shares contentment with her single status following her split from Kody Brown. During a candid conversation with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, Janelle navigates into her newfound independence and why she is not in a hurry to jump into another relationship anytime soon. Despite Christine’s bliss in her marriage to David Woolley, Janelle recalls a camping trip where she realized she doesn’t desire a similar partnership. She shares, “I don't consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I'm single.”

Having left Kody in December 2022, Janelle is enjoying the freedom of choice that comes with her single life. Christine recalls and shares, “I remember you came over to the campfire and we were making food and stuff, and you're like, ‘Oh, you've got someone who really helps,’ Because David does everything, he's super helpful. And you were like, ‘He really does everything. He does so much.’” She remembers Janelle saying, “‘I don't need this. I don't want this, actually," adding, "I don't need another person. You do, this is for you, but this is not for me. It's not what I want." To which Janelle agrees, “No, not at this stage. Yeah, not at this stage.”

As reported by People, she shares her perspective, asserting, “I feel like I can choose now. My youngest has graduated from high school. I now have an exciting professional life, and I have all these kids, I have grandkids, and I just want to explore this part of my life. I think it seems extremely complicated to date. It seems extremely complicated. Plus, ugh, I don't know. No, no. I was married for 30 years, I'm ready now to do something else. You know what I mean? So I'm sometimes a little lonely at night, but it's OK. It's OK, I'll survive.”

As per InTouch Weekly, Janelle further adds and shares her perspective, “I would actually consider a plural marriage because I really do love the freedom and the independence that it gave me, and I think it was a good fit for me. I don't even know what it would be like to be married in a monogamous relationship. If that's what works out, great. So I'm open to plural marriage, but I don't know if there's really a lot of men who can actually pull it off.”

