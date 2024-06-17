Here's Why Sam Asghari is Not Allowed to Speak About Ex-Wife Britney Spears on 'The Traitors'

Sam Asghari has joined the popular thriller reality series The Traitors for its third season. Meanwhile, Alan Cumming is back hosting Peacock's Emmy-nominated psychological reality series, which is now filming in Scotland. According to TMZ, Asghari is not allowed to discuss his failed marriage to Britney Spears during his appearance on the show. The fitness trainer is not permitted to discuss his ex-wife in any way, not even positively; due to a rigorous gag order. The Toxic singer doesn't want her ex-husband to cause any controversy, according to sources. However, another source told Page Six that there is “not a complete ban” and also pointed out that Asghari has publicly spoken 'only kind words' about Spears since their separation and subsequent divorce last month.

Britney Spears’ ex husband, Sam Asghari, will not be able to talk about Britney on “The Traitors” because he has a gag order from their divorce. (according to @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/zy0XcyJo6x — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 9, 2024

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” he told People in March, adding that “people grow apart and people move on.”As per Hollywood Reporter, the aspiring actor said he’ll “never” speak badly about his ex-wife, saying “I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be a part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Despite being the one to initiate divorce, Asghari clarified that he has no animosity toward her and would much rather commemorate their years together. “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship—and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]—so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he said. “That’s something I’m never going to do.” A prenuptial agreement would safeguard Spears' multimillion-dollar earnings from before, during, and after their brief union, according to court documents from the couple's May divorce settlement.

Britney Spears apparently met up with her ex-fiancée Jason Trawick in Las Vegas, while her ex-husband Sam Asghari joins the cast of 'Traitors' season 3. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/qpUyFMJFWC — billboard (@billboard) June 6, 2024

As per US Weekly, Spears was spotted spending time with former fiancée Jason Trawick at Resorts World Las Vegas. After dating for a while in 2009, the couple got engaged after two years. Along with Jamie Spears, Britney's father, and attorney Andrew Wallet, Trawick was identified as a co-conservator. But in January 2013, the couple made their separation public. Trawick was removed from the conservator's team after the split. “Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement,” Britney said in a statement at the time. “I’ll always adore him and we will remain great friends.”

“As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever,” Trawick had said then about their relationship. Spears is now rumored to be dating a felon named Paul Richard Soliz — but her inner circle does not approve of their union. Her friends “have tried to put a team around her with the best medical help they can,” a source exclusively revealed, adding that she isn’t in the mood for any help or advice. “They hope that eventually she will.”