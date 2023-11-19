Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, has attracted a slew of bidders from Hollywood. A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt are lining up to earn the rights and adapt it into a film. However, people are uncomfortable with the Fight Club actor's keen interest in the "women-centric" book, recalling his records.

Publishers and producers are desperate to cash in on the opportunity. However, the Toxic singer is catching her breath amid all this attention. The highly-anticipated book of the year hit more than a million copies in the first week of its release. And now, less than a month later, makers are impatient to get hold of it.

It was confirmed by Page Six that multiple people have shown their interest in turning 'The Woman in Me' either into a film or a TV series. In the interested makers, the name of Shonda Rhimes also appeared. She wrote Spears' 2002 movie Crossroads. However, contrary to the reports, she isn't participating in the coveted gig.

"Shondaland is not pursuing this project," reported her spokesperson. So, people on social media began to weigh in on who among the names are the strongest contenders. However, fans are surprised by Pitt's interest in the book adaptation. And they have a valid reason to question his bid.

Some social media fans quickly recalled the 59-year-old's history of working with a man infamous for harassing women, including his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Harvey Weinstein, a former film producer, was accused of multiple sexual offenses against females, be it journalists or actresses.

It is worth noting in 2022, Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment Inc., backed films like Women Talking, She Said, and the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, with plots addressing women abuse. Specifically, the film She Said narrates the true story of the New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.

And the film exposed sexual offenses committed by Weinstein. The fans slammed Pitt for his hypocrisy to continue working with the sexual predator despite knowing the allegations. Names like Gwyneth Paltrow, in an interview, recalled her casting couch experience with the 71-year-old.

Weinstein put his hand on the then-22-year-old Paltrow and suggested going inside the bedroom for a massage. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," as reported by The New York Times. The terrified actress confided in her then-boyfriend Pitt, who confronted the filmmaker for the abuse.

However, years later, the Troy actor worked in the 2009 film Inglorious Bastards, distributed by Weinstein. Similarly, Jolie recalled her "bad experience" with the sex offender. She was reportedly "hurt" when Pitt approached him to back the 2012 movie Killing Them Softly, despite vowing not to work with him again.

In 2021, the Maleficent star said, "I never associated or worked with him [Weinstein] again. It was hard for me when Brad did," per The Guardian. However, Pitt's team denied direct involvement with the man in question.

Although Spears hasn't spoken about the producers' desire to adapt her book to the big screen, sources revealed she's overwhelmed with the response. One source clarified this idea is still in the early stages. "It's only beginning to take shape," one insider shared.

