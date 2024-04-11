Here's Why Miley Cyrus Said She 'Doesn't Fit into Stereotypical Wife Role'

In her 2019 Elle cover story, Miley Cyrus discussed her 'complex' marriage to Liam Hemsworth. She disclosed at the time that she did not 'fit into the stereotypical wife role.' Cyrus revealed, "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it."

In 2009, Cyrus and Hemsworth co-starred in the film The Last Song, where they first met. In 2018 they exchanged vows in a private, press-free ceremony and marked their tenth wedding anniversary, amidst rumors that they had separated. The primary source of confusion, however, was not their private life; rather, it was Cyrus' growing public visibility regarding her sexual orientation as LGBTQ. Therefore, her prolonged marriage to a male and subsequent relationship with him appeared contradictory to many. She further stated during the interview, "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

When asked about kids, she replied, "If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love. We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."

The respectful silence and statements that followed the breakup of Cyrus and Hemsworth appeared to indicate that both factions had adopted an appropriate stance toward the conclusion of their less-than-a-year-long marriage. However, later in the year 2020, Cyrus opened up about the reason her marriage ended with Hemsworth. As reported by EOnline, she disclosed that 'too much conflict' brought an end to her ten-year partnership with Hemsworth, and that their 2019 divorce had no bearing on her sobriety. She said at the time, "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone, I don’t get off on drama or fighting. Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."