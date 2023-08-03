10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Had Long Engagement Before Getting Married to Each Other

Celebrities With Long Engagements Before Getting Hitched

Celebrities have been setting their own timelines when it comes to tying the knot, proving that there's no rush to get to the altar. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, like Michelle Yeoh, Kate Hudson, and Amy Adams, have chosen to take their time before saying "I do." Following in their footsteps are power couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who are also in no hurry to rush into marriage. According to PEOPLE, these celebrity love stories that have unfolded at their own pace include iconic pairs like Susan and Robert Downey Jr., as well as Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who have chosen to savor their journey to marriage.

1. Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh

The Oscar-winning actress and Jean Todt shared a heartwarming message in their wedding program, which was later shared on Instagram by former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa. In the message, the couple reminisced about the whirlwind that began on June 4th, 2004, marking the start of their extraordinary love story. Their journey to marriage was not a conventional one, as they took their time to nurture and grow their relationship over the years.

2. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Since Orlando Bloom's elaborate helicopter proposal to Katy Perry in 2019, the couple has been steadily building a life and a family together. They took a significant step forward by moving in together, and their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Despite these beautiful milestones, the American Idol judge and the actor have not yet taken the leap to tie the knot.

3. Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, a longtime couple, got engaged in 2003, only a few months after they started dating. Although she accepted Robert's proposal, Susan was determined to have a long engagement, as revealed in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. Remaining engaged for two years, the couple finally exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Long Island in 2005.

4. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and her musician fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, are approaching their second engagement anniversary in September. Danny proposed to Kate in 2021, marking a significant milestone in their relationship that began five years before the engagement. The couple had been dating for three years when they welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, and their journey together spans nearly two decades since they first met many years ago. Before her relationship with Danny, Kate was engaged to Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014. Although they never got married, their engagement lasted for a substantial amount of time. Kate and Matt share one son, Bingham, who is now 12 years old.

5. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

In a November 2021 interview with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart officially confirmed her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. While she didn't provide specific details about the proposal, Stewart revealed that Meyer was the one who popped the question. As of now, nearly two years have passed since their engagement, and the couple has not tied the knot. However, despite the absence of a wedding, they continue to express their love for each other through birthday posts and public appearances, celebrating their strong bond and commitment to one another.

6. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's beautiful love story began over a decade ago when they first met in 2010. The couple wasted no time and got engaged the same year. Their love blossomed, and in 2012, they joyfully welcomed their first child, daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, into the world. The following year, their family grew with the arrival of their son Ace Knute in 2013. In 2014, the couple sealed their love with a California wedding, celebrating their commitment to each other surrounded by loved ones. Since then, their family has expanded even further. Their youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, was born in March 2019, adding more love and joy to their already beautiful family. Jessica and Eric's journey together showcases a love that has only grown stronger over the years, embracing parenthood and cherishing each moment together.

7. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's love story was marked by a three-year engagement, lasting from August 2012 to August 2015. The couple finally tied the knot in a heartfelt backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home. However, after two and a half years of marriage, they decided to part ways. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Jennifer and Justin have managed to maintain a strong friendship. They have found a way to keep in touch and remain amicable, showcasing their ability to prioritize their connection even after their marriage came to an end. Their dedication to remaining friends has allowed them to navigate the complexities of their breakup with grace and respect for one another.

8. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, parents of two, delighted their fans by confirming their engagement at the 2010 Grammy Awards. However, they decided to wait for another three years before walking down the aisle. The couple chose to stay true to their principles and waited to tie the knot until same-sex marriage was legalized. In a touching and symbolic gesture, Kristen Bell re-proposed to Dax Shepard after the Supreme Court's landmark decision to strike down the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in June 2013, which paved the way for marriage equality.

9. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship journey was marked by a two-year engagement, lasting from 2012 to 2014 before they exchanged vows in France. The Hollywood A-listers, who shared the joy of co-parenting six children, decided to part ways after two years of marriage and a total of 12 years together.

10. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

In 2013, Jason Sudeikis proposed to Olivia Wilde, but the couple chose not to walk down the aisle. Instead, they remained engaged for an impressive seven years, during which they became parents to two children. However, in 2020, the couple decided to part ways, ending their relationship after a meaningful and eventful journey together.

