Meghan Markle and her dynamics with the royal family has faced immense turmoil and continues to be under scrutiny. The American Riviera Orchard has been labeled as a potential concern for the Royal Family as reported by the Daily Mail.

Despite its cozy mentions of kitchenware, recipes, and high-end preserves, it's seen more as a strategic move by the former actress to ensure financial stability for the Sussexes beyond their current ventures with Netflix and Spotify. Initially, Harry and Markle expressed their desire for privacy and pledged to the late Queen that they wouldn't monetize their royal titles. However, since relocating to California in 2021, they've increasingly showcased their royal connections and capitalized on them. The recent launch of American Riviera Orchard on Instagram was promoted as "by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," further highlighting their association with royalty.

At the time, there was widespread support for the charismatic and refreshing American figure who aimed to inject modernity and spontaneity into the British monarchy. However, the guest list for the event wasn't as spontaneous as Markle's image suggested. As observers watched attendees arrive at the chapel, it became evident that most were Hollywood agents, directors, and celebrities, many of whom Markle had limited personal connections with.

This led the Suits actor to forge her dreams into reality and establish, Meghan Inc. "Everything Meghan does is carefully curated and forensically planned," Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, Markle's former commercial agent revealed. Markle has revived The Tig, her previously lucrative lifestyle website that catered to over a million followers with lifestyle advice and luxury fashion endorsements before her engagement to Harry in 2017. Markle has recently relaunched her lifestyle brand, which now carries an air of royalty.

Although the actor joins a line of royals venturing into similar pursuits, parallels have been drawn to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Their situations diverge in terms of public reception and criticism. While Ferguson drew attention for endorsing weight loss advice, premium teas, and high-end kitchenware using her royal title, Markle's actions have sparked controversy for different reasons. Unlike Fergie, Meghan's endeavors have stirred controversy as she's been accused of undermining the British monarchy through interviews and publications, and there's a perception that she's attempting to establish a separate royal entity overseas.

As Kate Middleton faces health challenges and news of Princess Diana's cancer diagnosis adds further strain, the timing of the American Riviera Orchard announcement seemed insensitive, especially considering Markle's criticisms of Kate. The recent decision to significantly reduce Harry and Markle's official biographies on the Buckingham Palace website suggests a shift in approach. Considering recent developments, the possibility of revoking their titles emerges as a necessary step, albeit a challenging one for Charles. Preserving the monarchy's sanctity remains a top priority.