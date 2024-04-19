Here's Why Meghan Markle Had to Sever All Ties With Siblings Following Recent Conflicts

Over the years Meghan Markle has grabbed headlines for her ongoing feuds with members of her family. Sources close to the Markles reveal that Meghan has "totally written them out of her life." The family dynamics turned sour during Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, particularly with her father, Thomas Markle. Subsequently, Meghan's relationship with her half-siblings, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., also saw a public fallout.

Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr, recently indulged in a tirade of online abuse, which included bizarre conspiracy theories about Meghan, Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. In an 87-minute video posted on YouTube, he poked fun at Megan by sporting a wig and tiara and introducing himself as 'Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch'.

Notably, 'Me-gain' is a crude nickname that has been widely used by internet trolls for Meghan. This behavior has further restricted their already strained relationship. Similarly, Meghan’s relationship with her half-sister, Samantha, hit rock bottom earlier this year, when Samantha accused Meghan of defamation. However, the case was dismissed by a judge, who ruled in favor of Meghan.

Judge Charlene Honeywell said, "[Samantha's] claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or [Meghan] and her husband’s hour-long televised CBS Interview. As such, the Third Amended Complaint will be dismissed, with prejudice," as reported by Mirror.

This legal victory further solidified Meghan’s stance in the ongoing family feud, with Samantha’s lawyer expressing disappointment over the court’s decision. Her lawyer said, "Meghan made these false claims, which are now believed to be true by the public, making it appear that Samantha is a fame-seeking stranger to Meghan." Royal commentator Lizzie Cundy, shed light on the matter and asserted that Meghan’s siblings are furious with her. As reported by OK Magazine, Cundy stated, "Thomas Markle Jr. is upset with her. She's treated their father appallingly, and has not been in touch with him at all since his heart attack and strokes."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by ANP

Thomas, who has been vocal about his desire to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, expressed his heartbreak over being denied access to them. During an interview, he said, "I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent — to deny the right to see a grandchild. In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that. The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to saying I'm a bad guy. I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way — no excuse to treat grandparents that way."