Here's Why Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Allegedly Never Signed a Prenup

In a shocking revelation, reality TV stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, known for their appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. The couple, who shares three daughters, candidly addressed their marital struggles in a joint statement posted on Instagram on July 3, emphasizing the challenges faced throughout the past year.

The statement conveyed, “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.” While neither party has filed for divorce, speculations about a permanent split gained momentum as Umansky was seen spending time with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

Richards inadvertently fueled divorce rumors during an interview at BravoCon 2023, mentioning divorce before later clarifying that they are still "separated," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. A significant question looming among fans is whether the high-profile couple signed a prenuptial agreement. According to TMZ, the answer is no. The absence of a prenup could complicate the division of assets if Richards and Umansky decide to proceed with a divorce.

In a 2017 interview for Andy Cohen's Then and Now segment, Richards shed light on why the couple did not opt for a prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot in 1996. At that time, Umansky was not involved in real estate, and their financial situation was less affluent than it is today. Richards explained, “My husband and I didn’t have two nickels to rub together when we got married, so a prenup was not an option or even talked about.” She emphasized that she would only consider a prenup if she were the wealthier spouse.

Recent rumors about Richards dating country singer Wade and Umansky's alleged romance with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, were swiftly debunked by both parties. The couple share three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

As the reality TV stars navigate this challenging chapter in their lives, fans and followers await further developments, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being of all involved. In addition to her reality TV career, Richards launched her own clothing line in collaboration with designer Shahida Clayton, known as Kyle x Shahida. This venture has allowed her to expand her wealth by offering luxurious resort and loungewear. The clothing line offers a range of products with prices varying from $79 to $569, and she even opened a boutique in Palm Desert, California.

