Here’s Why Kate Middleton’s Rings Are More Than Just Stunning Jewelry

When it comes to fashion and styling, Kate Middleton, a.k.a the newest Princess of Wales, holds the top spot for always being perfectly dressed. Her style often features softer shades, nuanced detailing with a deeper meaning, and modern structures with an old-world charm. However, precious heirlooms and signature pieces that have a deeper connection to her life have always remained an inseparable part of Kate’s look.

Speaking of the latter, one cannot help but notice the Princess’s love for immaculate jewelry. While some of these are new, she does tend to go back to her passion for heirlooms and those historic treasures which signify something greater and far more cherished than any newly acquired jewelry can do. She seems to value sentimental and hereditary traditions more than getting onto the bandwagon of the newest trend in the market. One of the easiest examples of this is her stack of rings, which she frequently wears with all of her outfits.

Well, Kate does have Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond ring in her collection. Prince William used this special piece to propose to her. Back then, in an interview with ITV News, he recalled this move as a gesture of keeping his mother, Diana, close to the new chapter of his and Kate’s life. Ever since, the Princess of Wales has been seen wearing this ring many times, obviously due to the sentimental value it carries. But that’s not all, since she is known to wear up to five rings at a time.

In contrast to the glorious engagement ring of hers, Kate has a relatively simpler wedding ring gifted to her by William. It is its simplicity that actually adds up to all the beauty of this jewelry piece. The then-to-be-married couple had put their heads together to decide what Kate’s wedding ring would look like, specially and uniquely designed by a jeweler. It is made of precious Welsh gold, which is known for being extremely rare. The gold itself was a gift from Queen Elizabeth herself.

For the unversed, it has been a decades-old tradition in the royal family, where Welsh gold is used for wedding rings. Since there are no longer any mines in Wales, the last produced Welsh gold rings are indeed precious and meant to be a treasured possession.

More recently, Kate has been often spotted sporting eternal bands around her fingers. A relatively newer trend of rings, she was seen wearing the first one back in 2024, when she had replaced her famous engagement ring with a simpler, subtler eternity band. She wore it right after announcing that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. According to a popular belief, this wedding ring is believed to have been gifted to her by none other than her husband, Prince William, in remembrance of ending her exhaustive medical treatment.

While the eternity band is certainly not an equivalent replacement for Kate’s gorgeous wedding ring, it is a fitting alternative to be worn easily daily, unlike its predecessor, which also carries historic value. Her eternity band consists of alternative sapphires and diamonds placed equally. Additionally, Kate is supposed to own another special eternity ring, which was again gifted to her by William, right after the birth of their first son, Prince George.

This one was made by a London-based designer named Annoushka, who still has a replica of this band, called the Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring, as a ‘royal favorite’ as listed on her online e-commerce website. Kate also has a third eternity ring, which is again a gift from Prince William. Studded with smaller diamonds all over, the Princess of Wales wears it only on special occasions.