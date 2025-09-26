Why Prince William Has Never Been The Same Again After ‘Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth’s Demise

The Royal Family, and, by extension, the whole of Britain, witnessed a major change after the passing of their beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. However, if we are to point out a specifically drastic change, it was none other than Prince William who surprised everyone. Despite the vast number of mourners across the globe lamenting the end of the era, it seemed there were quite a few major changes that occurred within the royal household, including changes of titles, positions, and most importantly, familial equations.

After the Queen’s demise, her son, Prince Charles, was quick to become King Charles III. And as for Prince William, he too shot up to the position of Prince of Wales. More than a titular change, it also brought a shift in responsibilities, habits, and a greater sense of duty toward the state and its people for the 43-year-old. However, grief was something that was at the peak of everything he did right after the Queen’s passing away, since William had also lost his beloved Grannie.

In his public statement, William was at a loss for words as he reminisced about the moments he, his wife, and even his three children got to spend with the late Queen. He had expressed, “And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the Queen’s wisdom and reassurance in my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.” One must acknowledge that Elizabeth and William did have a really special relationship, since the former had closely monitored and guided her grandson into honing him to become a more responsible statesman.

Despite the strict knowledge he received from her grandmother, Prince William decided to be more casual and different after having stepped into the shoes of the Prince of Wales. Unlike his predecessors, he did not keep himself at an arm’s distance from the people and, in fact, turned out to be more friendly and open-minded. The formality of being a royal family member always took a back seat for William, as his appearance before the people has always been way more than just a wave of the hand from afar.

From keeping very less staff for his own family, cutting down on the royal family budget, to being more hands-on, Prince William has always tried to uplift a very different image, especially something totally contrasting to his father, King Charles III. Speaking about the latter, the father-son duo obviously has gotten into a lot of clashes with the ways of handling monarchy. As per a former staff member who spoke to Daily Beast, “To William, continuing to run the monarchy as though it were still an Edwardian institution feels absurd. To Charles, his son’s more casual approach can feel like a lack of respect for duty and tradition.”

Of course, one of William’s greatest changes in personality has been in terms of his relationship with his brother Harry. As per close sources and witnesses, the Prince of Wales has become more protective of the monarchy and has dismissed any kind of reconciliation between his father and brother. As per sources, William feels a kind of breach of trust ever since Harry’s book Spare, where the latter made several allegations against his elder brother and even the latter’s wife, Princess Catherine.

One alleged insider opened up about the present status of relations between brothers William and Harry. The source, as quoted by Daily Mail, claimed “William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence, he would throw you out of the room. He’s doubling down.”

Meanwhile, William has also consistently set forth newer examples of becoming the modern royalty. In a major changeover, he cut down several royal family expenses, which also included striking off names from the royal payroll who could still operate without the luxuries of private jets and other special services. On the other hand, with the back-to-back cancer diagnosis of both his father, King Charles III, and his own wife, Kate, William has shown a more responsible way of handling royal family duties as well as upholding the necessities for the public and the nation itself.

Fast forward to now, William and Kate are looking forward to moving into their new home soon, amid frequent murmurs of their existing some kind of marital discord between the two of them. The couple will move out of Adelaide Cottage, where Catherine stayed during her cancer diagnosis and treatment.