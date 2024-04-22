Here's Why Kate Middleton Cannot Participate in the London Marathon

Being an all-rounder royal and well-known for her passion for sports, Kate Middleton has led the King's Cup regatta, defeated her husband Prince William in a demanding spin race, and participated in rugby training at Twickenham. As per The UK Mirror, it was previously revealed by Princess Kate that she would be thrilled to attempt the yearly 26.2-mile London Marathon. She isn't permitted, though. According to the Princess of Wales' friend, journalist Bryony Gordon, the royal cannot participate due to security reasons: "I can't remember exactly what happened, but I was like, 'Are you going to run the marathon?' And she was like, 'Oh I can't because security is a bit difficult.' But I was like, 'Sure, yeah, yeah, good excuse! If I can do it, anyone can.'"

WATCH: We couldn't run a marathon in our undies but that's exactly what author @bryony_gordon did! 'I was 16 1/2 stone and couldn't run for a bus - I could barely run a bath!' she says.. https://t.co/tGVdaSVgJE pic.twitter.com/MhdSMVhleT — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 2, 2018

As per The Daily Mail, Gordon has completed two marathons to increase awareness of mental health issues and released a memoir titled Eat, Drink, Run about her running experience talked about her bond with Princess Kate and their initial meeting while appearing on Loose Women. The Princess of Wales has a long history when it comes to displaying inspirational sportsmanship, the mother of three hails from an athletic background; she played field hockey, tennis, swimming, and cross-country running at school. In 2007, she trained with the 21-woman "Sisterhood" team, who aimed to become the first all-female dragon boat crew to cross the Channel.

Gordon first met Princess Kate during the 2017 London Marathon, which selected 'Heads Together', the mental health project led by Prince William, Kate, and Prince Harry, as its beneficiary for that year. The 2018 marathon drew over 40,000 runners, making it obvious that there would be an excessive security risk for members of the royal family. In January 2017, Prince William expressed his desire to run the marathon to GMB reporter Sean Fletcher, with the reporter then stating: "I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime." However, when Fletcher revealed this to Princess Kate, she mocked her husband saying: "I’ll believe it when I see it!"

Prince William, Prince Harry at Kate Middleton nag-cheer sa London Marathonhttps://t.co/fvE8OQiHcS pic.twitter.com/legrpnZXB8 — newsko.com.ph (@newsko_com_ph) April 25, 2017

However, in early February 2017, Princess Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry participated in a three-way race. The royals went to the Olympic Park to encourage runners preparing for the London Marathon that year. The Princess of Wales hastily prepared herself on the starting line for a 100-meter sprint competition against her brother-in-law and husband. Regretfully, Harry crossed the finish line first, and Kate finished last behind William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, with Heads Together runners ahead of the London Marathon, wearing her Superga classics. #SupergaUK pic.twitter.com/gZC61QT5Mb — Superga UK (@SupergaUK) April 19, 2017

As per The UK Mirror, the 44th London Marathon took place from Greenwich to the Mall with an estimated 50,000 runners on 21st April, Olympian Peres Jepchirchiri broke the world record for women, while Alexander Munyao of Kenya won the men's event and Emile Cairess of Yorkshire came in third. Unfortunately enough, the royal family's health crisis prevented them from attending the event this year.