Here’s Why Justin Bieber Declined Usher's Invitation to Perform Together at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl buzzed with anticipation over a rumored guest appearance that kept fans on the edge of their seats. However, the mystery surrounding Justin Bieber's absence from the Apple Music Halftime Stage has finally been unveiled. Rather than gracing the stage alongside Usher, the singer of As Long As You Love Me opted for a different thing. He was spotted in Allegiant Stadium's stands alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, as disclosed by Page Six. Leading up to the events on Sunday, social media erupted with speculations fueled by the enduring friendship between Justin and Usher, igniting hopes of a joint performance that would captivate millions worldwide.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Al Pereira

Furthermore, there were discussions between Usher and Justin about the possibility of sharing the Super Bowl stage. A source said, “Usher reached out to Bieber about performing. We’re told there were no handlers involved on either side … they talked directly to each other.” A music industry source also added, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it." Sources revealed that Usher put in considerable effort to convince Justin, aiming to have a memorable moment that honored their shared history.

usher brought all those people on stage and not one of them was justin bieber pic.twitter.com/vPYUeukJ4g — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣 (@ohursovicious) February 12, 2024

Moreover, immediately following the conclusion of the Halftime Show, numerous disappointed fans took to social media platforms to voice their disappointment over Justin's absence from the stage. One fan wrote on X, “bought paramount+ to see Justin Bieber perform for Justin Bieber not to perform." Another person posted, “Usher brought all those people on stage and not one of them was Justin Bieber." A third person wrote, "There's no way he's not getting on that Superbowl stage with usher. everyone is practically begging for it." Another fan wrote, "Usher literally helped this man establish his career…saying he’s not feeling it is just disrespectful."

bought paramount+ to see justin bieber perform for justin bieber not to perform pic.twitter.com/0CzcpOiXW9 — gabby (@stilltheshow) February 12, 2024

In the meantime, as per reports from Style Caster, Justin extended his support to the Super Bowl Halftime performer via an Instagram post. He wrote in the caption, “LOVE YOU MY BROTHER NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE “A” TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY 😘" The halftime star, said to have tied the knot with his longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas right after the show, played a significant role in shaping Justin's career. Usher played a pivotal part in leading the young talent to worldwide fame when he was just 13. Meanwhile, the singer behind Stay shared on his Instagram stories in September 2022 that he's pausing his Justice World Tour to prioritize self-care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Earlier, he had to reschedule his tour due to being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June 2022, a message he shared via his Instagram stories. Since then, Justin has made appearances at various one-off events such as the NHL All-Star Weekend just a week before the Super Bowl. Furthermore, he was spotted at Rubin's extravagant Super Bowl Party at Marquee Dayclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he energetically joined the DJ booth and mingled with rapper Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Usher enlisted the talents of Alicia Keys and H.E.R. as guest stars for the show, alongside Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri.