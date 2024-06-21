Here’s Why Jennifer Lopez Is Allegedly ‘Furious’ With Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner for Supporting Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly less than pleased that major figures in her husband Ben Affleck’s life are taking his side amid their ongoing marital issues. According to insiders, Lopez is upset with Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, and her mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt, for their unwavering support of Affleck as the couple navigates a rough patch in their relationship.

An insider spilled the beans and revealed, "J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense. Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go. J.Lo can't help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it's pathetic that Ben's run back to his mommy. She’s furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen."

As per OK magazine, Affleck has been confiding in Damon as he deals with the drama in his relationship with Lopez. One source shared, "Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner.” Another source revealed, “He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him."

Before Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022, Damon reportedly had serious reservations about their rekindled romance. An insider remarked, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but he hates how J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue! It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse."

The differing lifestyles of Affleck and Lopez have also taken a toll on their relationship. A source claimed, "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

As per Daily Mail, Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex-wife Garner. Affleck was spotted arriving at the gate of Garner’s private community on Sunday. Garner, currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller, is reportedly trying to help fix Affleck and Lopez's marriage, which has caused tension with Miller.

An insider remarked, “He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn't mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone. Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben. John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn't his girlfriend's responsibility to play babysitter to him. That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn't Jen's responsibility, and he has told her this.”