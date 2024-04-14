4 Things Kim Kardashian Has Said About O.J. Simpson Concerning His Relationship With The Kardashians

Things Kim Kardashian Has Said About O.J. Simpson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Riger

OJ Simpson, who was once considered one of the finest running backs in American football, became a contentious figure during the 1990s after his extensively covered trial on charges of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and Ron Goldman, her companion. In 1994, OJ faced allegations, charges, and ultimately acquittal regarding the murders of Brown and Goldman. Attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., the progenitor of the Kardashian dynasty, was close with OJ and represented him in his murder trial. Despite Rob's demise in 2003 due to esophageal cancer, the family's intricate connections to O.J. have developed in tandem with the expansion of the Kardashian brand. Over the years, Kim has spilled rare information regarding the relationship between her renowned family and OJ. Here is a list of all the remarks from Kim Kardashian regarding her father's friend OJ.

1. Saturday Night Live Joke

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

While presenting Saturday Night Live in 2021, Kim appeared to trivialize Nicole Brown's murder, which placed her in disapproval with her sister Tanya Brown. Kim said at the time, "It’s because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark or several, or none at all. I still don’t know." OJ was the defendant in the murder prosecution of Nicole and her alleged partner. Nicole's death should not be portrayed as a jest, according to Tanya, who described Kim's O.J. comments as 'poor taste'. As per TMZ, concerning the extent to which the Kardashians were genuinely concerned for Nicole, Tanya asserted that the remarks were 'completely inappropriate and insensitive.'

2. Kim Expressed Admiration for the Family of OJ

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Locher-Pool

OJ was a close friend of Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, who represented him in court. After the infamous trial, Kim stated that she tried to refrain from publicly expressing her conviction regarding OJ's innocence. As per The Sun, Kim opened up in an episode of David Letterman's Netflix program, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, that aired in 2020. She said, "I’ve never expressed how I’ve felt about that because I just respect his children." Following the ruling, OJ's innocence was questioned by Kim's father, who ultimately severed all connections with him.

3. Kim Admitted That the Trial Severely Fractured Her Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Kris Jenner made it obvious that she was not pleased with her ex-husband's involvement in the case following the murder of Nicole. As per US Weekly, she confessed on Good Morning America, "The only thing I discuss with [Robert] is the children, we just keep it about the kids. Because I think what would happen is our opinions are so obviously black and white, that what is that going to do?" In the same 2020 interview with Letterman, Kim described her mother's unequivocal disapproval, stating that the ordeal 'torn my family apart.' Kim said, "My mum was extremely vocal about her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was traumatizing for her. And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there."

4. A Sentimental Reconciliation

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donato Sardella

In 2019, Kim's friend Jonathan 'FoodGod' Cheban discussed the incident on his podcast, FoodGod: OMFG. She said on the podcast, "I think the last time I saw him was in Miami. It was before he had gone to jail [for] this, you know, the last situation. I think me, Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. It was behind a stage or something, I don’t even know what club it was at. I started crying. It was emotional, I think." Referring to the kids, she added, "Their lives must be extremely hard to go through that. So, I always just try to keep to myself on that issue and not bring anything up for them because, you know, every time someone does it’s super traumatic."