Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Condemned Voting For Kanye West And Endorsed Joe Biden: "Not Funny"

Between Joe Biden and Kanye West, Jennifer Aniston sided with the former when back in 2020, the controversial rapper wanted to run for president. In October, the Friends alum cast her vote nearly 11 days before the presidential elections and kept her fans updated on her social media accounts.

She posted a photo carousel of herself dressed in a comfortable blue sweatshirt and sweat pants with a gray scarf, sunglasses, and a mask and explained her stance in a lengthy caption, "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever," per PEOPLE.

Continuing, she wrote, "Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President [referring to Donald Trump] has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

She further urged her fan following to weigh in on the repercussions of choosing the wrong candidate, "I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we're on right now," adding, "the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids."

The Morning Show star then condemned voting for West, "It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible," insisting, "It's about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, love, and decency."

The now-46-year-old told his followers to write his name on the ballot while voting. And after Aniston's post, the Praise God rapper responded swiftly to the actress. In a since-deleted post, West screenshotted the headline of a Vanity Fair article titled: Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye,' and wrote, "Wow 😳 that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo."

Apparently, West was referring to his explosive interview with host Joe Rogan on his podcast Joe Rogan Experience where he candidly spoke about his mental health, contracting COVID-19, and, more specifically, the 2020 presidential elections, per Page Six.

Ye told Rogan, "There's people who say to me: 'Well, music is bigger, or more influential than politics or celebrities are more influential.' I thought of it like if I was a pastor of a 100,000-person church, but then I was also a captain, a sailor, and then we went to war and I said: 'I'm gonna man this ship that has 1000 people on it because God is calling me to take this position."

West, at the time, spent an additional $3 million on his presidential campaign, registering himself as a candidate in 12 different states. However, as the world witnessed, he lost to Biden.