Chris Cuomo Reveals He Is Willing to Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in 2024: "The Worst President..."

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo has been anti-Trump since former president Donald Trump took to the White House in 2016. In 2020, Cuomo stated that the Republican leader was "the worst president we have ever seen, period," after Trump "vetoed pay for the military, stalled relief for millions of you, and issued the most toxic tally of pardons we have ever seen." However, the former anchor recently admitted that he is willing to vote for Trump over President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 elections. As per The Washington Free Beacon, while appearing on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast Cuomo stated: "If it's Biden-Trump, look, for me—again, we survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another one? Yes, yes."

Cuomo continued: "I don't think there's any greater risk to America with him than with Biden. And for people who are now gonna attack me and say, 'What are you talking about? Trump is, like, this crazy man,' Look, you know, as Patrick says, the data's the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they're not now." He went on to add further. "If anything there's more hostility," Cuomo continued. "I'm just saying, existentially, I'm not afraid of a Trump presidency. I'm not afraid of another Biden presidency because, unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader."

It is exactly because I am a #FreeAgent but I have no problem stating an obvious proposition: you don't have to like Trump, and there are plenty of reasons not to vote for him, but the idea that if he is reelected, America ends, or that if President Biden is reelected America… https://t.co/fhSXTyxKD8 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 30, 2023

The political journalist continued, saying that the nation "survived" issues like "the Russia thing," "Jan. 6," and "having Biden as a gaffe machine." "We survived these things," he said. "Are we better for it? No. Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens. I don't know when; I don't even know why. But, you know, in terms of who I'm going to vote for, I would have to see where we are at that moment in time."

Don't you know better than to believe what you are being told on social media? Do the research. What did I actually say? Hint: I never said I was voting for Trump or that anyone should… I think people should be open to what the choices are, what the issues are, and what they… https://t.co/Igc1OgrGfS — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 30, 2023

Cuomo had gone on an anti-Trump rant in December 2020, as per The US Sun, he stated back then: "I hope you decide to accept it once and for all. It is the gift of ultimate clarity about this outgoing president. Democrats, Independents, real Republicans, you all now know just based on the last 24 hours alone this guy is the worst ever."

"He has not only proven to be incompetent, but he is indeed truly inhumane. He has denied the hunger. He has denied our warriors. He has denied a pandemic, and he does not give a damn about anything but lying about it all and faking his greatness. Cuomo added. "That is the truth. It is demonstrated by everything we have seen. It must be his legacy." Leveling his anger towards Trump's administration he said: "And those who have ignored or empowered him. Those who have solicited this brand of his horrible actions towards others are complicit," Cuomo said. "He must be remembered as the worst, if only for this alone, and if only this is what we had seen it would already make him the worst on top of years of the perfidy of the deceit of lies of viciousness to those who need protection consistently."

“This has to be a bottom," he added while concluding. "He must be seen as the worst, and we must run away from him and this type of behavior as fast as we ever collectively as a country before." Following fresh information regarding his involvement in the harassment case against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), Cuomo was placed on indefinite leave in 2021 by CNN. As per The Hill, Trump welcomed the move saying “Great news for television viewers”. “In any event, Fredo is gone!” Trump said, utilizing a moniker he used for Chris Cuomo.

