Here’s Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Secretly Engaged to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has a knack for sending fans into a frenzy with the subtlest of hints. Her recent performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, sparked a storm of speculation. The pop sensation who has been in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, for almost a year, performed a mashup of Stay, Stay, Stay, and Paper Rings during her secret set which got Swifties claiming it was a hint about a possible engagement.

“you’re the one i want in paper rings, in picture frames, in all my dreams, so i think that it’s best if we both stay” SHE JUST PROPOSED TO TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE — bethany ♡ tayronto n6 (@corneliastagain) July 19, 2024

As per Newsweek, the lyrics of Paper Rings from her 2019 album, Lover, especially got fans excited. The lines, "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings" and "Darling, you're the one I want," were cited as evidence by Swifties that the 34-year-old was either already engaged to Kelce or was signaling her readiness for the same. A user penned, “‘You’re the one I want in paper rings, in picture frames, in all my dreams, so I think that it’s best if we both stay.’ SHE JUST PROPOSED TO TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE.”

Another gushed, “I really thought it would be Paper Rings and Mine, so when she started with Stay, Stay, Stay— I hit the floor. I had to get on her level I guess. It was pretty bittersweet.” Meanwhile, an X user quipped, “I just commented on the live saying, ‘Weird way to propose but I think he will say yes, Taylor.’” In agreement, a netizen remarked, “They are so engaged, right? I mean, it's a done deal at this point.” Another chimed, “Maybe this is the final hint, before the official announcement.”

I really thought it would be Paper Rings and Mine, so when she started with Stay, Stay, Stay— I hit the floor. I had to get on her level I guess. It was actually pretty bittersweet. — why am I here? (@PressOnNail) July 19, 2024

As per Marca, despite the lack of confirmation from either Swift or Kelce, the rumor mill continues to churn. Prominent figures have also weighed in on the speculation. Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, confidently predicted that Kelce would propose by the end of the year, though he doubted that engagement had already taken place. He said, "With how public they seem to be, they would very much want that to be a big show." Former Hills star, Spencer Pratt, also shared his two cents during a podcast episode. He claimed, "100 Percent. I think she's gonna have fam—baby—I've got into multiple arguments with people that they're like, 'This is all for show.' I'm like, 'No, it's not.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24

The high-profile couple has certainly been in the public eye over the past year. Swift was spotted cheering on Kelce from the stands during NFL games, while Kelce has been seen at several stops on Swift’s record-breaking Eras World Tour. The star footballer also joined Swift on stage, gushing about her every chance he got. They were also seen enjoying Coachella with a dash of PDA. Recalling the experience he said, “I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life. It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I wasn’t that familiar with and just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they performed and captivated the crowd.”