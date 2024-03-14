Here's Why Fans Think Khloe Kardashian is 'Finally Over' Ex-Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Has Khloe Kardashian finally moved on from Tristan Thompson? Fans think so. The NBA player's multiple infidelity incidents broke the reality star. However, despite the heartbreak, she's maintained a cordial relationship with him because of her two kids: 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum Thompson.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

The on-again-off-again relationship ended for good in December 2022 when the athlete had a love child in another cheating scandal. But despite not being romantically involved, the Good American founder still allowed him in her life. But her recent wish for her baby daddy gave her fans a clue that enough is enough, per The Sun.

Khloé Kardashian wishes Tristan a happy birthday! ❤️ #Thekardashians pic.twitter.com/aiSYbWUeNu — Kardashian Dish (@KardashiansOnFS) March 14, 2024

She posted two photographs of Thompson on her Instagram Stories, wishing him a happy birthday. In the first image, the 33-year-old is seen sitting on the floor of Kardashian's $17 million mansion, opening his gift with his daughter and son. The second snap showed him alongside his wheelchair-bound brother Amari, posing with a wide smile. The 39-year-old usually posts lengthy and emotional captions for her loved ones. However, with Thompson's wish, she played it safe with words, hinting at her changed feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

A Reddit thread discussed her intentions behind keeping the birthday tribute straightforward, lacking sentiments. The online post read, "Khloe wishing Tristan Happy Birthday." The fans flooded the comment section with their opinions. A Reddit fan, u/Born_Theme_8932, questioned, "No super-long, heartfelt caption?" A second user, u/barrahhhh, said, "Khloe's vibe with trashcan seems to have changed; she seems like she's keeping his at arm's length now... finally!"

tristan thompson more famous for cheating on khloe then he is for playing basketball — Lisa Gowan (@LisaGGoo) March 6, 2024

u/tasteofperfection added, "It took long enough…" Another fan, u/Sufficient-Suit-3884, wrote, "Only two stories and no long post? It's good." u/staybig commented, "Wow can I just say he not only didn't get one of her mile-long cringe fest captions on her post, he didn't get a post at all- Just two stories. Boys, I think we did it. I think it's happened; I really think it's over. This is how Khloe lets someone know she really doesn't give AF."

This Reddit fan, u/TinyBarbie28, appreciated the move: "This is a step in the right direction. No long, heartfelt captions; no post on the grid- just a little story that will be gone in 24 hours. I love this for Koko, and I'm rooting for her." u/Lantana3012 hoped, "The lack of emotion makes me think she is done, let's hope," defending, "But if she didn't post the tabloids would run stories."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The mother of two previously responded to fans criticizing her for her 'good behavior' with Thomspon. In an interview with tmrw magazine, she clarified, "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? "Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone," she continued. "It's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'" However, she still did it and admitted, "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."