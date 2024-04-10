Here's Why Fans Think Hailey Bieber is Seeking Husband Justin's Attention Amid Marital Issues

While Hailey Bieber has eyes for her husband Justin Bieber, the Stuck With U singer stirred the chatter online when he liked a post of his crush on social media. Amid the rumors of the young couple's marital issues, the model posted a 'sad love song' on her Instagram Stories which fans assumed was bait for seeking her husband's attention.

A Reddit thread posted a screenshot of the love ballad titled Want U by noevdv and the comments started pouring in. A fan, u/ley8164, slammed, "If she would stop posting on social media, no one would know her business. She keeps posting sad love songs. IDK if that's her way of getting Justin's attention, but he literally doesn't care."

A second user, u/minivatreni, echoed, "Yeah we have no idea about Justin's business because he posts nothing. All we know is he likes every woman's post on Instagram but his wife's." A third fan, u/Head-Cow-4420, affirmed, "That man literally doesn't care about her and never did, it shows. Let her and her delusional followers think he was ever in love with her. She is the rebound wife."

Meanwhile, user u/Wide-Cardiologist-63 wrote, "Never failing to prove their marriage is one-sided, and doomed from the beginning." u/Leading-Piglet4475 suggested, "Just maybe, Hailey is ready to move on from Justin and break up. She might want a mature man who doesn't need to be taken care of like Bieber."

Hawk-eyed social media users noticed another clue to cement their claims that Hailey and Justin's marriage is on the rocks. The fans pointed out that while the Rhode founder posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for her husband which he ignored completely, instead he liked his "crush" Rihanna's photograph in a lingerie.

The fans built up the narrative from there since previously the Yummy singer admitted he had a crush on RiRi. Another Reddit thread discussed the escalating marital woes of Hailey and wrote, "Justin liked RiRi's latest video about her lingerie brand Savage." Fellow Reddit users began bashing Hailey for her fake portrayal of love in her marriage.

A fan, u/ilikedoggosberrymuch, blasted, "I mean he is giving her the same treatment he has given her since they've met. Ignoring her, [and] liking other girls."u/ley8164 added, "He did use to always say he has a crush on Rihanna. But it's funny how he isn't giving Hailey any attention."

u/Pricklypear_3445 set the record straight, "Even if they aren't separated, they definitely don't have a healthy relationship." Another fan, u/Leading-Piglet4475, "Maybe she messed up big time again." u/Linda-Belchers-wine noted, "This is a very good lesson in what happens when you overlook the obvious sign someone doesn't want you just to be with them."

As the news reports suggest, Hailey and Justin are going through tumultuous times in their relationship. However, a source said that they are being each other's biggest support right now. An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future."

"They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves," added the source.