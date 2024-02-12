Here's Why Fans Just Can't Get Enough of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's New Superbowl Commercial

Ben (the Dunkin) Affleck is back in his super cool avatar alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, featuring his pals Matt Damon and Tom Brady for the 2024 Super Bowl commercial. As soon as the ad was released, fans declared it the "best commercial ever." The annual championship league is in full swing, and Affleck didn't fail to entertain.

Affleck, the diehard Dunkin Donuts fan, appears as a Bostonian leader of a new boyband called the DunKings, with Brady and Damon in his team. Dressed in signature orange and pink head-to-toe Dunkin' gear, he yells as he enters JLo's recording studio, "What up, Bronx? For your consideration, here comes the Boston massacre," per The Sun.

Lopez stared at him in horror and said, "I don't think you should do this." Damon appears equally horrified and says, "Sometimes it's really hard to be your friend." Meanwhile, he and Brady positioned themselves as the band's lead singers, clad in the same outfit with the tagline, "Dun-kings."

The Gone Girl actor then does a breakdance in front of Lopez, who seemingly disapproves of her husband's performance. Damon comes to his friend's rescue and asks, "How do you like them donuts?" but immediately apologizes for his cheesy line, "I'm so sorry." JLo looks at Affleck and says, "We talked about this."

"You had to see it, but I forgive you," replies Affleck as Lopez, clearly embarrassed, motions him to leave the recording studio. However, she calls Brady and says, "Tom, you can stay." The commercial then cuts to the Good Will Hunting stars walking out, "Remember when I told you I'd do anything for you? This is anything," Damon said. At the end, Affleck replies, "Chill. This is anything,"

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't stop praising the commercial and the comedy timing between the pals, Damon, Affleck, and Brady. Meanwhile, JLo is a born star. A fan, @Agentmcfly13, declared, "Best ad of the night...too funny. How about them donuts..." A second fan, @BCRoamer2022, echoed, "Best commercial of the night so far."

@AfterSoundMusic chuckled, "Matt Damon literally getting roped into 'anything.'" Another X user, @MargaretGGG, said, "Best ad of the #SuperBowl so far." @Whitey131313 added, "Hell yes, I'll try one!! Epic commercial!! You guys won the #SuperBowl." A fan, @sfjackieo, laughed, "'You're blinded by the pinstripes' Best freakking ad of the game Go Ben Affleck for the Dubya."

Add the Casey Affleck Vanilla Nut Taps to the menu and call it the Wicked Combo. Marketing gold. pic.twitter.com/H9KBW9yoNO — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 12, 2024

Affleck previously teamed up for another Dunkin' commercial that premiered on February 4 during the Grammy Awards. The commercial begins with a news report headline that reads, "The Boredest Man in the World," from his "sad" face at the 2023 Grammy's sitting alongside Lopez, per TODAY.

Poking fun at his own mid-life crisis, Affleck works out a call with someone, explaining, "I had come up with some beats, and then you were like, 'Maybe you should put that on a record.' I even had like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That's the bad version, obviously." But, he gets rejected and then takes matters into his own hands.

It's no surprise Affleck is crazy in love with Dunkin'. While talking about his preferred order, he said, "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk, and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," per Page Six. He continued, "While I think it's great that they do all these other blends … I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak."