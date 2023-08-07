Matt Damon Was Able To Save His 18 Year Marriage With Help From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to reports, Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso have reconciled after 18 years of marriage with the help of Damon's old buddy Ben Affleck and his rekindled love, Jennifer Lopez. One source claims to Marca that Ben Affleck was the one to see that things were becoming tense between Matt and Luciana and advised them to try therapy. The source revealed, "Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy." Following his friend's recommendation, Matt and Luciana sought marriage therapy, which resulted in a revitalization of their romance and an expansion of their ability to communicate with one another.

When Damon was shooting in Miami in 2003, he was introduced to Barroso. They finally tied the knot two years later. In the years since, they have become parents to Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is the stepfather of Alexia, Luciana's 24-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Just before Matt's film Oppenheimer was released, the happy couple was spotted showing affection while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece. It appears that the couple's counseling is having the desired effect. The actor and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were photographed on the Greek island, where he was soaking up the sun and showing off his incredible body. Celebrities Chris and Liam Hemsworth and Liam's girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks, were also vacationing with the pair to make the most of the summer. Page Six obtained many photos of Barroso lathering sunscreen over Damon's incredibly pale skin. The mother of four, Luciana, wore a pastel pink bikini and a beige fisherman's hat to show off her toned figure.

The insider also said, "Jennifer wanted Matt to get into counseling, too, though her reasons were a little selfish! She hoped Matt would shed the bro behavior he shares with Ben and start paying more attention to his own wife."

Later, the insider added that the therapy not only rescued Matt's marriage to Luciana but also melted the tension that had arisen between him and Jennifer Lopez, enabling him and Ben to reestablish their bromance.

“Jennifer feels the need to micromanage Ben's life to an extreme degree, and now Ben's so badgered and browbeaten…(Ben) is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy," https://t.co/BTGdaDpFrI — Siobahn Roy (@ritaritabobeeta) July 29, 2023

But things weren't all peachy, as Jennifer's presence appeared to force a chasm between Ben and Matt. An informant claims that JLo and Ben's relationship has suffered because of J Lo's need to control Ben's life. She didn't approve of Ben starting a film production company with his buddy from Good Will Hunting because she wanted all of his focus.

The informant revealed, "Matt remembers Ben as a macho guy who dictated his own behavior, but he changed as soon as he let Jennifer back into his life. Ben and Matt's friendship is fractured, and the only way it can get back to where it was is if Ben dumps Jennifer. But that's not going to happen. She won't let it." Despite difficulties, love and friendship seem to be winning out as Matt and Luciana work on their marriage with the help of their famous pals.

