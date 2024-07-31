Here's Why Donald Trump's Nephew Is Backing Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Race

Since President Joe Biden exited the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, Harris has faced intense criticism from former President Donald Trump and his family members. At his campaign rallies, Donald has also come up with numerous false accusations against Harris since she became the likely Democratic nominee. However, in an unexpected twist, Fred Trump III, Donald's nephew, announced his support for Harris in the upcoming election during a recent appearance on The View, as per HuffPost.

Fred made an appearance on the popular talk show to promote his book titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way. Showing his support for Harris, Fred said, “I believe in policy over politics. And without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind, so I will be voting for Kamala Harris." “If I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation,” he added. The Harris campaign shared the endorsement clip on its social media platforms. Further in the interview, cohost Sara Haines brought up a rather personal topic, asking Fred about his son William, born in 1999 with a rare condition.

Fred remembered asking Donald to set up a medical fund for William, only to be met with an unexpected reply. He recalled, "It doesn't get any easier to recall this moment, but, yes, the fund which was only necessary because my inheritance was taken away from me and Mary [Trump]." He added, "I called him to say, 'Donald, the fund is running low,' and without skipping a beat, he said, 'Your son doesn't recognize you. Let him die, and move down to Florida.' I can't explain how anybody could say that about another human being, least of all your grand-nephew," as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Fred also wrote about Donald's opinion on disabled children in his book.

He claimed Donald said, “Those people …. The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.” Fred also criticized his uncle during an ABC News interview. "And within every family, people know this, families are complicated. Every family has their crazy uncle. My uncle Donald is atomic crazy. And he has put his mark on the family history,” he said. When asked more about the term "atomic crazy," Fred revealed that his uncle's actions often leave him questioning whether he truly knows him, as reported by The Hill.

“Is this the same guy I knew? What’s making him change? What got him this way? But that all being said, I’ve always had a good relationship, but he’s done really horrific things to me, which some people will say, ‘How could you still want to have a relationship with him?’ He’s my uncle, he’s family, and that means a lot,” he said. Nonetheless, Steven Cheung, the former President’s Communications Director, denied Fred’s allegations. He stated, “This is completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order. It is appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting can be printed in the media. Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked."