Here's Why Donald Trump's Children Strongly Oppose This Particular Rule in His Household

The recently surfaced pieces of information indicate that almost all of Donald's children are not in favor of a key household rule. Meanwhile, you might have observed the curious absence of pets in Donald's life. Additionally, he is one of the two US presidents who chose not to share the White House with any furry companions. Former US President Trump, while serving the office, diverged from a few traditions, notably ignoring the tradition of having a White House pet. It was a practice commonly observed by many of his predecessors, who welcomed one or more animals into the presidential residence. This detail adds another element to understanding Trump's complex family life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Also Read: Donald Trump Lost The Sydney Casino Bid 30-Years-Ago Due To Alleged Mafia Connections

As per the Washington Post reports, Donald said, “You do love your dogs, don’t you? I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” Moreover, this notion gained further support when Ivana Trump mentioned in her book Raising Trump: Family Values from America’s First Mother that Donald didn't have a fondness for dogs. As reported by She Knows, even though he maintained a no-pet stance, it appears quite the opposite for the majority of Donald's children.

Moving further, Donald Trump Jr. stands in contrast to his father in the matter of pet ownership. According to MSN, he not only favors the idea but also has at least two dogs in his house, considering them as integral family members. Reports suggest that he even presented his daughter with a puppy as a birthday gift, and this addition to their family appears to be a Shih Tzu breed. Meanwhile, in Ivanka Trump's family, there are two dogs. While her dad had limitations about keeping animals nearby, his former wife, Ivana, was an ardent dog lover, which perhaps influenced their children's love of canine companionship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

Meanwhile, in Eric Trump and Lara Trump's household, the three dogs are a heartwarming highlight. Even before the arrival of their two children, they had the joy of pet companionship with two beagles. Lara's dedication to advocating for animal rescue shines through, as both of their beloved pups found their forever homes through shelters. Recently, a third furry friend made an appearance on Lara's Instagram feed, further showcasing their love for animals. Furthermore, Tiffany Trump, too, shares a deep affection for rescued animals. She owns a rescue cat named Simba at her residence. Her passion also showcases a devotion to providing loving homes for animals in need.

Also Read: Melania Trump Accused of Covering Up Family’s 'Nefarious Activities' by Former Advisor and Friend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Unlike her siblings, Tiffany has a stronger love for cats. According to multiple media sources, she has had a minimum of three cats thus far. This suggests that almost every Trump child owned a pet soon after leaving their dad’s residence. Meanwhile, many people think that pets hold an integral place within our families, providing unconditional affection and also serving as sources of comfort on our most challenging days. Their unconditional love is an invaluable part of our lives.

Also Read: Chris Christie Criticizes GOP Competitors for Their Fear of Offending Former President Donald Trump

More from Inquisitr

Trump ‘Fake Electors’ in Wisconsin Say They Were ‘Tricked and Misled' in to ‘Alternate Elector Scheme'

4 Moments From The 4th GOP Presidential Debate That Can Potentially Make Donald Trump Very Angry