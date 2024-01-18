Tammy Slaton may have lost weight, but she also seems to have lost her desire to get physical with men. The 1000-lb Sisters star spoke candidly about her sex life, especially after her husband Caleb Willingham's sudden demise. She discussed her dormant sexual urges during a recent social media exchange with fans.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the reality star posted a video on TikTok supporting the LGBTQ+ community, using the Pride flag and transgender flag in the caption. This led to a fan asking her if she was trans. She denied being one and responded to the follower, saying she's just a 'supporter,' per The Mirror.

"No, I'm not trans. I'm just a supporter of everybody," Slaton explained. "I was saying I was pansexual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed," before saying, "So, I'm like a lesbian." She continued, "I was just showing support. I'm not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they're gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, [or] whatever. I'm just a lover."

Although the 37-year-old separated from her deceased husband, she posted a heartbreaking message on social media about his death. Slaton posted a photo carousel, hugging Willingham from behind, and captioned, "RIP sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

Apparently, the couple first met at a rehabilitation facility in Ohio, and the duo also tied the knot in the same place while being treated for obesity-related health issues in November 2022. At the time, Slaton told E! News, "It was the best day of our lives. There was so much love in the room. I'm thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come."

The TLC personality revealed how Willingham swept her off her feet: "When we had our first kiss, he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me, knocking me back into my wheelchair." Despite weight struggles, Slaton admitted she was in her best health state- both mentally and physically, which was needed to adjust to her new role as a wife. "I haven't felt this good in a long time," she said. "I've got a lot more energy. I'm living life to the fullest." It was also an emotionally enriching relationship for both, who found a companion in each other in times of need due to their respective health struggles.

Slaton revealed, "When he's having issues with wanting to eat because he's bored or because he's an emotional eater, he comes to me, and we talk about the situation. It's the same for me, and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners."

Unfortunately, Willingham died at the age of 40 for reasons publically unknown, although certain reports have alleged it was a 'natural' death owing to medical issues. After his demise, Slaton made two pieces of jewelry out of her deceased husband's ashes—a ring and a music note-shaped necklace—which, according to her, she wears every day.

However, after coming out as pansexual, Slaton said she could figure out her sexual inclination after talking to a friend. "I always thought I was bisexual, and then I started talking to one of my friends, and she told me she was pansexual, and I asked her kind of what it meant," said Salton. She continued, "It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, 'Well, I guess I am too," because I wouldn't mind being with someone who's transgender, or whatever."

