'1000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Breaks Down While Remembering Caleb Willingham: 'I Really Loved That Man'

Tammy Slaton broke down in her recent TikTok video as she recalled how much Caleb Willingham meant to her while emphasizing the devastating news of losing her beloved estranged husband, per The US Sun. Tammy briefly recalled her memories with him in the video.

The heartbreaking news of the death of Caleb Willingham has certainly shocked 1000-Lb. Sisters fans. These same fans cherished the love story between Tammy and Willingham. From the time the former couple dated through their wedding and the journey to get there, fans always gravitated to the essence of true love between them. Earlier, Tammy shared a heartbreaking video in response to one of her fans who tried to encourage and support the reality star as she mourned the loss of Willingham.

In the video, tears poured down Tammy's cheeks uncontrollably. Emotions of grief and pain echoed with each word she uttered. The video captures Tammy in a moment of extreme vulnerability. She notes how she didn't want her fans to observe her in a condition of mourning her loss. "I didn't want you guys to see me like this," said Tammy. As she briefly paused to continue, tears continue to flow.

The reality television star extended her heartfelt gratitude to all her fans who've filled her with strength and hope that things will get better. Tammy then recalled her strong feelings of love for Willingham regardless of their differences in the past. "I really loved that man," said Tammy whose voice broke while speaking these words with a tear-stained face. After a few sniffles and taking a moment to compose herself on camera, Tammy proceeds to elaborate on the situation.

Several fans were curious about the reason behind Willingham's sudden passing and so they turned to Tammy for clarification. However, during this time of grief, she urged her fans to respect her privacy on the matter as it's still very delicate and personal. "No offense it's very personal," said Tammy as she recalled being asked about what really happened to her late husband.

As the video progressed, Tammy emphasized knowing that her beloved was now in a better place. She recalled on account of being a witness to his health declining. "I'm aware he's looking down on me and he's not in any pain. I know he's in a better place," said Tammy with a shaking breath. The melancholic video concluded with Tammy once more thanking her fans from "the bottom of her heart". She also shared one of her late hubby's final thoughts about how he felt about his fans. "Believe it or not, he really loved you guys," concluded Tammy with a solemn appearance.

Fans were quick to offer a blanket of support for Tammy in the comment section as it was filled with warm love and condolences. "I'm so sorry for your loss Tammy!" said one fan. Another one mentioned how her crying was not a sign of weakness. "Sending prayers for you Tammy. Crying is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign that part of your heart was no longer here. Hold the good memories," added another person.

