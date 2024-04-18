Here’s When Jimmy Fallon Did Stand-up Outside Grocery Store as He ‘Tried Everything to Get Famous'

Jimmy Fallon, the beloved and adored host of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, has a remarkable journey that began with humble beginnings and a relentless pursuit of fame. In a recent interview, Fallon recalled his early days in Los Angeles, where he hustled to make a name for himself in the realm of showbiz. Fallon shared a nostalgic anecdote about his days doing stand-up comedy outside a grocery store, Vons, in LA. Fallon recalled, "I was out here when I started trying to do stand-up, trying to make money. I tried everything I could to get famous. I remember doing stand-up outside of a Vons. I heard that Michelle Pfeiffer got discovered as a cashier at Vons, and so I did stand-up and played guitar and did impressions outside of the grocery store in LA.”

His efforts eventually paid off when he landed a breakthrough opportunity on Saturday Night Live in New York. Looking back at his initial expectations, Fallon revealed, “I remember actually doing ‘Saturday Night Live’ and I was hoping just to be in one sketch, and if I was in a sketch, I’d call my mom before the show, like 11:25, like, ‘Mom, I’m going to be in the show tonight, so stay up.’” Fallon further added, “That was a big deal but now where I’m in every sketch every night… This is like for a kid when I’m 12 years old, in my bedroom looking in the mirror lip-synching Steve Martin bits; to see that I got this job it feels so lucky — it’s the best word I can think of; it feels so lucky to make people laugh,” as reported by MSN.

Fast forward to today, where Fallon has not only cemented his place as a late-night talk show host but is also approaching a prominent milestone; his 10th anniversary as the face of The Tonight Show. Fallon now sets his focus on surpassing Johnny Carson's record as the longest-running host in late-night television history, aiming for an impressive 30-year run. During a panel discussion at Deadline's Contenders Television event, Fallon exclaimed, "I'm gonna go, you guys want me? Let’s break the record, let’s go, let’s do 30 years!”

Fallon emphasized that The Tonight Show is not just a talk show, it’s a dynamic variety program that allows him to flaunt a wide range of talents. Drawing inspiration from advice passed down from the likes of Conan O'Brien and Johnny Carson, Fallon asserted, "’ With this job, you’ll do everything you’ve ever learned. Everything.’ I can barely tap dance, I can do impressions… I’ve done all of them numerous times on the show." Reflecting on the evolving landscape of media, Fallon wished, “I wish that Steve Allen, Jack Paar, and Johnny were here to see where I’m taking their show.”