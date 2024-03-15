Here's What 'The View' Hosts Think about Sharon Stone's Explosive Claims Against Co-Star Billy Baldwin

The View hosts have chosen their side in Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin's ongoing feud. The all-women panelists of the daytime talk show are not impressed by the 66-year-old's "sex claims" against her former Sliver co-star and called her out. They also discussed Baldwin's "furious" reaction to the allegations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the panel with Stone's claims against the 1993 movie's late producer Robert Evans for "unsuccessfully" trying to pressure her to have sex with co-star Baldwin. Apparently, the Basic Instinct actress alleged, "[He explained] I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because If I sleep, his performance would get better," on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Moderator Joy Behar dismissed Stone's claims and declared, "The whole thing doesn't make sense," referring to late producer Evans' plans, per Entertainment Weekly. She explained, "So the guy says, 'If you sleep with Billy, it'll make him a better actor,' but by that logic if you were in The Godfather, you'd have to behead a horse in order to play a mobster. Doesn't make sense. It's called acting!"

Meanwhile, political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin added that although she thought Stone "needlessly shamed" Baldwin, the 61-year-old actor's response wasn't the wisest either. "With all the benefit of what we know from #MeToo and dynamics with power if I were his PR team, I would've either said either 'don't say a word,' or 'I'm sorry Sharon went through that,'" said Griffin.

While Sara Haines thought Baldiwn's response to the claims was "snarky" and "reactive," she felt Stone went "out of her way" to criticize the Fair Game actor's entire career. "There are like six references to how bad he was as an actor," Haines said, adding, that Stone could've made her point with "just one point."

Griffin interjected maybe Baldwin isn't a really good actor, saying, "Basic Instinct was good because Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone were in it," Goldberg condemned Stone for unearthing a dated drama that happened nearly 30 years ago, "Why bring it up anyway? Maybe he's just tired of people taking potshots at him."

Baldwin, who appeared to be the center of this controversy, had an outrageous reaction to Stone's claims. In a social media post, he blasted his Sliver co-star in a lengthy caption on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, "Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?"

Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

He further attacked, "I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky, and unprofessional tales about Sharon?" concluding, "That might be fun."

Sunny Hostin, who heard everyone's opinions on the matter, echoed Goldberg's response, "I think so because he really lashed out." To this, Behar concluded, "Ego problems with actors, what a concept," as the table laughed out loud.