Megyn Kelly Was Extremely Upset With Joe Rogan For Consuming 'Bud Light' Amid its Controversy

The controversy surrounding the Bud Light boycott, triggered by the brand's collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney, has led to a rift between two prominent figures in the podcasting realm. Earlier this year, Megyn Kelly criticized Joe Rogan for partaking in a sip of the Anheuser-Busch beer during the commencement of his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Spotify. This incident has spurred a divided opinion. "Joe Rogan [is] on the wrong side on this one,” the former Fox News star said, as reported by The Daily Beast. During an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly made her remarks. Meanwhile, Rogan, while hosting country music star Zach Bryan on his "Joe Rogan Experience," opened a can of Bud Light and proposed a toast to his guest.

Bryan concurred with the host's perspective, acknowledging that the ongoing repercussions affecting the brand, leading to a significant decline in its sales, were essentially an outcome of "silliness." “I’ve drank Budweiser and Bud Light for, like, my entire adult life. And then on Twitter, I defended my sister’s spouse, and people were like -- people were pissed... and I was like, I didn’t mean to do this. It was crazy," Bryan told Rogan. Meanwhile, Rogan disparaged the ongoing "goofy" cultural conflict surrounding the beer brand while casually drinking a can of Bud Light alongside Bryan. He said, “And we’re drinking Bud Lights, ladies and gentlemen. Sorry. There’s nothing wrong with it."

According to The Street, he further added, “People are so silly. We were just talking about silliness. One person made a really stupid decision, and now everybody’s decided that Bud Light is the enemy. But that’s, like, this thing that people do in America, where they just decide, ‘Now I hate these people. These people are the enemy.’” As the segment featured a clip of Rogan and Bryan sharing a beer, Kelly expressed her dissatisfaction or discontentment by saying, “[He’s] not getting it.” Kelly refrained from offering opposition or challenging Klavan's assertion when he openly referred to transgender individuals as a threat or attack on women.

He essentially insinuated that Rogan's reluctance to fully commit to boycotting the beer served as an indirect way of not supporting the protest against the presence or rights of transgender individuals. "So they always think it's over, they think it's finished. There’s no coming back. Just gimme my Bud Light and shut up. No! This time, they spotted this, they’ve spotted this transgender movement as an attack on femininity an attack on femaleness, which is exactly what it is. It’s an attempt to destroy the very existence of women," he said.

Kelly refrained from contesting that rationale and instead demanded an apology from Anheuser-Busch for its inept efforts at inclusivity by partnering with Mulvaney. "The guy has never apologized. He’s never owned up to it. The CEO of Anheuser-Busch, he’s not sorry at all. He’s only sorry that it turned into a controversy for him,” she added.

