Here’s What Really Happened Between O.J. Simpson and Tawny Kitaen

The relationship between O.J. Simpson and Tawny Kitaen has been a subject of much intrigue and speculation over the decades, specifically in the context of Simpson’s rollercoaster marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson and the tragic events that followed. Kitaen and Simpson’s scandalous affair unfolded while the latter was married to Nicole, reportedly when Nicole was pregnant. This added layers of complexity to their clandestine relationship. Reports suggest that Simpson and Kitaen maintained contact even after the affair became public, prompting speculation about the depth of their bond and the extent of their indulgence in each other’s lives.

As per The Sun, one of the alleged reasons behind their affair was Nicole's weight gain during pregnancy. This detail underscores the dynamics of O.J.'s relationships and sheds light on his mindset at the time. Despite the fallout from their affair, Kitaen continued to have contact with Simpson even after his vindication in the highly publicized murder trial involving Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. The revelation of their sexual relationship became a central point during Simpson’s civil trial, serving as evidence of his infidelity and alleged abusive behavior towards Nicole.

In 2021, Kitaen passed away at the age of 59. Her death was announced by her daughters Wynter and Raine. They expressed gratitude to her friends and fans worldwide for their support and love. The statement, read, "We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you for [sic] all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life every day. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live forever."

Kitaen's life was marked by fame and success in Hollywood, from her early career in popular game shows to her classic role in the 1984 comedy, Bachelor Party, alongside Tom Hanks. Her personal life garnered a lot of attention, including marriages to Whitesnake's David Coverdale, and baseball star Chuck Finley. In the years leading up to her death, Kitaen struggled with substance abuse and was engulfed in many legal troubles. Her run-ins with the law, included a charge for cocaine possession in 2006 and driving under the influence in 2009. Her passing left a void in the entertainment industry, leaving behind a legacy of talent and resilience, as reported by Nicki Swift.

However, Kitaen's connection to Simpson transcends the public persona she cultivated. According to reports, she possessed crucial information about Nicole's murder that she intended to reveal before her death. Her secrecy over the years also brought in her fair share of criticism, yet she stayed loyal to Simpson till the end. Allegations suggest that Simpson had confided in Kitaen about his involvement in the tragic events, further complicating their intricate history.