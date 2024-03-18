Friends of Kate Middleton Reveal That She is Going Through 'Intense Stress' Lately

Amid ongoing speculation about Kate Middleton, a source asserted that the royal required some personal time for herself. According to The Daily Beast, a source said, "She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that, they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better."

The insider also added, “She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over f----ups made by other people. How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles." This observation was made in connection to her missing wedding ring in a photograph.

For years, Middleton has bravely spoken out about facing constant hurtful comments from social media. In a recent development, Middleton shared a Mother's Day photo featuring her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, the joyous moment quickly turned sour as eagle-eyed users noticed the image had been altered, according to OK! Magazine. Criticism poured in, accusing her of using edited photos. Nevertheless, just a day later, Middleton took to X, formerly Twitter, to make a candid confession.

In her post, she wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day." Meanwhile, talking about the intense stress, the insider also added, “The thing that will be absolutely top of both their minds right now will be the impact this is having on their children. They are very fortunate that other parents at the school are very loyal, but the reality is that keeping this from children these days is an impossible task. I imagine the Easter holidays can’t come soon enough."

The friend also advised them by saying, "The only answer is for her to get better and get back to work. Now more than ever, they will have to be seen to be believed.” Meanwhile, as reported by Yahoo News, Kensington Palace disclosed in January that Middleton had undergone scheduled abdominal surgery and was expected to stay away from public engagements until after Easter. Following this announcement, speculation about Middleton's whereabouts and health has surged across social media platforms. Moreover, Middleton's last public appearance was on Christmas Day the previous year.