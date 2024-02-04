Here's What Margot Robbie Said After Finally Breaking Her Silence Following 'Barbie' Oscars Snub

There's been some heated discourse around Barbie and the snubs the movie has received at some Oscar nominations this year. Margot Robbie had been silent about these conversations, but she's starting to reveal how she feels now.

Robbie, who starred in and produced Barbie, talked about her feelings on a panel during a January 30th special SAG screening, per Deadline. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said about the missed Oscar nominations for director Greta Gerwig and herself in the Lead Actress category.

“I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it is,” Robbie said. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

While Robbie did not get a nomination for Best Lead Actress, the film started so many conversations, and Robbie is grateful. “I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry,” she revealed.

Robbie expressed that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild.” These nominees include Best Picture, Supporting Actress for America Ferrera; Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling; Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, per Decider. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod,” Robbie went on to say.

Even though the film had eight nominations, many were unhappy that Margot Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress, particularly when Ryan Gosling was for Best Actor. Furthermore, several criticized Greta Gerwig's Best Director rejection, particularly considering Barbie was the first billion-dollar picture directed solely by a woman.

Many Barbie costars reacted to the snubs. Ryan stated that "there is no Ken without Barbie and no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie." America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, said she was "incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," per BuzzFeed.

Some are pointing out this irony: Despite #Barbie’s own onscreen diversity, the obsession over its snubs is an example of white feminism at its worst, in which slights toward two white women are centered at the expense of acknowledging women of color https://t.co/DWk7M355PN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 25, 2024

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.” Still, for Robbie, the snub doesn't mean she thinks she's failed. She says people's reactions are all she needed from the movie.

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now,” she shared.

“I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm,” she added.