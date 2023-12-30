Here's What Jennifer Lopez Said About Her Initial Split With Current Husband Ben Affleck

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Lopez has turned 54 and is in an amazing place in her life. Her albums have done well, and her movie Marry Me was also very loved. A rekindled romance with Ben Affleck following their 20-year-old split also had a role to play in the singer's joy. In 2022, Lopez spoke with People about their restored romance while sitting in the sun-drenched lounge in her home, which serves as Affleck's office when he visits. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she said, adding, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

When the couple met this spring, and sparks started to fly, they 'had a little bit of fear,' admitted Lopez, recalling the media circus and attention that surrounded them the previous time around. The couple first dated from 2002 to 2004 but called off their engagement. "Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve, and it got a little trampled," she said.

This time, Lopez claimed, the couple was very confident about not wanting to let any of that 'come into play again.' She said, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things." She added, "We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us." The singer emphasizes that they feel very "happy and lucky," adding, "I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."

But Lopez, who values her second chance at love, claimed that over two decades later, things are 'different' and that there is more 'appreciation.' Although she acknowledged that introducing children into any new relationship can be problematic, she explained, "I honestly believe that love rules all. Love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships" before adding, "It's all about how loving, open, and accepting you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all the good, always looking at the positive."

The pop star even appreciated Affleck's growth over these years, who she feels has risen up to the occasion and has put in the hard emotional labor required of him to become better. "I'm so proud of him, I'm so proud of the man he's become that I've watched from afar." She added, "Being honest with each other, being loving, that's just the basis of everything." Lopez further said, "I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like how I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship."

