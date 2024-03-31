Here’s What Jennifer Aniston’s Stunning Walk-In Closet Inside Her $21 Million House Looks Like

Jennifer Aniston, recently made headlines with the revelations about her walk-in closet. The actor, who gained fame not only for her acting mettle but also her unique style, carving her style quotient while doing the series Friends, has a unique wardrobe inside her $21 million house in Los Angeles.

Aniston paused to greet everyone as she gave a peek into her styling and glam team. Among the images, the award-winning actress stands amid her expansive walk-in closet, showcasing rows of meticulously organized outfits.

The modern space is adorned with sleek wood-paneled frames and illuminated by spotlights, while various pieces of furniture, such as an armchair and a plush rug, enhance the comfort and functionality of the room. Posting about the night on Instagram, Aniston shared a special message for friend Adam Sandler. "Taking in all the love from the night @peopleschoice. And @adamsandler you will always be an icon in my eyes!" she wrote.

The Morning Show actress adorned the star-studded annual event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. There, she had the privilege of presenting the People's Icon Award to her dear friend, Sandler. As she made the final adjustments to her elegant black minidress, complemented by sleek black strappy heels, gold earrings, and a matching choker necklace, Aniston exuded confidence and style.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, she took moments to capture selfies with her team and showcase her impeccably organized walk-in closet, as well as a separate area featuring a kitchen and outdoor space.

The actor was with her two adorable dogs who posed with her as her team was busy working on her ensemble. According to Hola! Aniston was happy to be winning the award as she spoke her heart out. "I am here to recognize my very good friend, my brother from another mother, an extraordinary father (and) husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever have," she said at the People's Choice Award. "I don’t remember a time when Adam [Sandler] wasn’t a part of popular culture. I love you so much. And I know you don’t love doing stuff like this. I love it. I just get nervous," she added.

Aniston has formed a lasting partnership with her reliable glam squad, consisting of makeup artist Angela Levin and hair stylist Chris McMillan, with whom she has worked closely for an extended period. Both professionals frequently offer behind-the-scenes glimpses from events on their respective social media platforms. Having lived in her stunning home for more than ten years, Aniston actively participated in its design, infusing it with her personal style to craft a space that truly reflects her.