Here’s What Happened To Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth After Her Divorce From Tom Brady

Tom Brady, the former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's divorce left many fans wondering what would happen to their assets.

After 13 years of marriage and two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, together, the couple announced their intention to divorce in October 2022, sparking much discussion on social media. Bündchen and Brady had to divide their combined $730 million net worth after surprising fans with their divorce. People wanted to know about that, as well as the children, per The Things.

In the end, the couple did not need to consider that because they were shielded by a solid prenuptial agreement. Before disclosing their split, the couple was ready and had hired attorneys to mediate disagreements not covered by their prenuptial agreement through a mediator.

Bündchen is now estimated to be worth $400 million, whereas Brady is estimated to be worth $333 million. The split has had no bearing on their individual earnings. Brady and Bündchen divided their combined wealth of nearly $700 million based on their respective earning capabilities.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

"There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio," a source close to the couple told Page Six in November 2022.

The couple's real estate holdings totaled $26 million, including houses in Miami, Montana, and New York as well as a holiday property in Costa Rica. Bündchen also retained the family's Costa Rican house, according to Page Six. She also maintained the apartment in New York City, but there's been no news on what became of their Montana residence at the Yellowstone Club. Brady and Bündchen revised their prenuptial agreement months before their divorce, making their divorce settlement the simplest of all.

When they were together, the power couple had parenting down to a science. But with the couple's divorce, things have changed. Bündchen and Brady raised their three children while they were married: two from their marriage and one from Brady's prior relationship. Following their divorce, the couple decided to divide child custody.

Their children were the most important thing to them from the beginning. Prioritizing comfort and flexibility over anything else was their goal. To make things easy for the kids, they don't live too far apart. Bündchen and Brady lead a very typical co-parenting routine. The mother of two actively parents her kids and makes an effort to be involved in their lives.

Gisele Bundchen on her divorce from Tom Brady. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3vS1RWRVUO — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) February 28, 2024

"Tom and Gisele have navigated their co-parenting relationship really well. They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage," a source told Us Weekly in December 2023.