Here's What Fans And 'RHOBH' Co-Stars Find 'Odd' About Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade's Friendship

Reality TV star Kyle Richards is addressing rumors about her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade after Wade deleted all their photos on Instagram. In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, titled Ring Around the Rumor, Richards acknowledged the confusion surrounding their friendship, emphasizing its unique nature.

Richards, a veteran cast member on RHOBH, has been open about her unconventional bond with Wade, especially given their 26-year age gap. Turning 55 in January 2024, Richards celebrated her birthday just a month after Wade turned 29. Wade, who has been sober for six years, shared common ground with Richards in these choices. "We like to work out. We don't like to drink. It's nice to surround yourself with like-minded people," explained Richards in the Ring Around the Rumor episode. In October 2023, photos surfaced of Richards and Wade wearing matching outfits, sparking comparisons to characters from Wayne's World. Despite some fans assuming it was intentional, Richards clarified, "It is like your best friends, you show up. We do this all the time."

Just for context, if Daily Mail is right and Kyle Richards is with Morgan Wade, Morgan was born one year before Kyle and Mauricio got married and is about Alexia’s age 👀 #RHOBH — Ragamuffin Diaries (@HousewivesTwat) July 4, 2023

However, co-star Dorit Kemsley expressed surprise at the depth of Richards' connection with Wade during the A Feisty Fiesta episode. Kemsley observed how Richards seemed to be morphing into Wade and raised the issue of different friendship tiers. Kemsley noted that despite her close friendships, they often get excluded from photos unless it involves Wade. "Usually, they cut my friends out unless it's Morgan. So that's the narrative they want," she remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

The tension in Richards' friendships came to the forefront during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in December 2023. Kemsley attributed the strain in her relationship with Richards to Wade, stating, "I feel like the closer she got with Morgan, the further she got from me." Kemsley insisted she was not the only one feeling this way and expressed her feelings directly to Richards. "I'm sorry, Kyle. I love you, but that's the truth. That's how I feel," Kemsley shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wade (@morganwademusic)

Richards has yet to directly address the alleged fallout with Kemsley but has consistently highlighted the significance of her connection with Wade. Adding intrigue to the ongoing rumors, Richards, who recently finalized her divorce from Mauricio Umansky in July, stirred the pot in the midseason trailer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a surprising moment, she asked one of her co-stars, "Would you ever date a woman?" The question hung in the air, sparking curiosity among viewers and causing visible surprise, particularly from co-star Dorit Kemsley, according to Page Six.

All is well with Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade! Kyle was at Morgan Wade's concert in Tennessee ... recording almost every moment of the country singer on stage. #RHOBH 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gInuTWwUGy — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 4, 2024

Despite consistent denials from both Kyle and Morgan regarding any romantic involvement, their friendship has faced scrutiny since the summer. Initial dating rumors surrounding the two were further intensified when Morgan made her first appearance on RHOBH. Their interactions, particularly when discussing their initial meeting and Morgan playfully suggesting that Kyle 'stalked' her online, contributed to the ongoing speculation.