Here's What Donald Trump's Family Thinks and Says About Him as a Grandpa

Apart from being an amazing father, Donald Trump receives a lot of appreciation from his children. Nonetheless, he has come under fire from others for making similar assertions about his ability as a father. As reported by ABC News, His ex-wife, Ivana Trump went on to claim in her memoir, Raising Trump, that she was solely responsible for their kids and the 'credit' goes to her.

Ivana appeared surprisingly indifferent to Donald's ability as a parent. However, Donald's five kids say he's an amazing grandfather and father. Donald Trump Jr. has five grandchildren from Donald Trump Jr., two from Eric Trump, and three from Ivanka.

In the year 2016, Ivanka opened up about how Donald is a grandfather to her children. She confessed to Yahoo at the time, "Incredible. He’s really, really amazing with the kids. They see him most weekends during the summer. We’re together in New Jersey with one of our golf clubs. They spend a lot of time rolling around with him on golf carts. They adore him. It was funny, I was walking down the street with Arabella and she saw a large pothole and said, 'Mom, Grandpa would not like that!' She gets that from driving around with him."

Despite their closeness, there has been criticism of their relationship. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly in November 2022, Ivanka second-guessed her willingness to go to any lengths to stand up for her father during his disastrous last days in power, during which the one-term president insisted that the election had been rigged against him.

One source revealed at the time, "Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad's reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended."

When Grandpa makes a surprise visit and you’re so excited to see him. 🥰🥰🫶🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vVxz3XnpWF — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 3, 2024

In the meanwhile, just after his father's election victory, Donald Trump Jr. shared a picture on Instagram in November 2016 that demonstrated how close his grandchildren are to their father. He posted a picture in which Donald was seen picking up the young child and giving her a head kiss.

The caption read, "Kai and her grandpa last night. A moment I'm sure she will remember forever. #MAGA." In November 2023, Lara Trump—wife of Donald's second-oldest son, Eric Trump—posted a video of Donald with her daughter, Carolina Trump, on X. As Carolina shows him around the classroom, Donald was seen holding her hand and kissing her head in the video.

The caption along with the video read, "When your top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school #GrandparentsDay." However, reactions to the video were not all positive. One user commented, "Maybe you should take Grandpa clothes shopping. He’s been wearing this suit since 2016." Another one added, "Nice of those kids to get to go to in-person school, unlike when Donald screwed a generation of kids."

A third added, "Aren’t sex offenders required to stay at least 500 feet away from any school?" In March 2024, Lara uploaded an additional video. She wrote, "When Grandpa makes a surprise visit, and you're so excited to see him," as the description for the video, which shows Donald meeting Carolina at the entrance of Mar-a-lago.