The deadly coronavirus brought the entire world to a complete standstill when the outbreak first began in 2019. There were numerous unfortunate deaths across the world, and things were pretty grim, with doctors and scientists all working hard towards a potential vaccine back then. There were also numerous celebs and even politicians who were struck by it, one of whom was Donald Trump, the former President of the United States of America. Both his wife, Melania Trump, and he tested positive, but he had a few thoughts of his own about COVID.

As per a 2020 report by The Guardian, the former President’s leadership was not looked at favorably during the pandemic, given the 'misleading and false statements' that were made regarding the pandemic. Right before he could isolate himself along with his beloved wife, Trump explained his perspective on COVID and its effect in the USA. In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on February 24, 2020, Trump stated, “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

Shortly after, Trump addressed the public at a White House press conference on February 27, 2020, where he once more spoke about the possible future and how COVID-19 had impacted everything. He claimed at the time that, “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” as per CNN. Trump further added, “From our shores, you know, it could get worse before it gets better. Could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows."

With regards to the vaccine [which is widely available now], he offered concerned citizens an update on the progress of it. In another interview with Fox News in July 2020 (with host Sean Hannity), Trump began to say, “We are starting up, and it’s going to be very, very strong...” Trump explained, “We’re very close to a vaccine, and we’re very close to therapeutics, really good therapeutics,” Along the lines of the described treatments, he said, “I don’t like to talk about that because it’s [COVID] fading away. It’s going to fade away, but having a vaccine would be really nice, and that’s going to happen,” concluded Trump.

Given the rate of spreading and contracting the virus was dangerously high at the time, WHO even requested everyone to diligently and strictly wear a mask whenever one stepped out. Although Trump would be spotted adhering to the safety request from time to time, he had an entirely different opinion on even considering wearing a mask. During another press conference at the White House, he confessed, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it”. He explained in conclusion that it was simply uncomfortable for him and that he simply 'doesn’t see it [fit] for himself.'

