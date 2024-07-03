Here’s the Democrat Who Can Defeat Trump in 2024 as Calls for Biden to Step Down Grow Louder

Who can replace Joe Biden to fight the Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the November 2024 elections? This is the only question that has kept the Democratic party on their toes after the 81-year-old's unbelievably poor performance at CNN's presidential debate on June 27, 2024. However, according to an Ipsos survey, there's one Democrat who can potentially stop Trump from taking over the White House again.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The debate disaster prompted many Democrats and Biden's supporters to give up on the aging POTUS and demand he step down with integrity. Now, a pollster Ipsos survey took several elected and non-elected party people in a head-to-head with the current president and found that "this one person" is someone whom Americans not only look up to but is equally capable, as per Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Michelle Obama, yes. The poll says the former First Lady is currently the best Biden replacement the Democratic party has to beat Trump's growing chances of becoming president in 2024. In the pollster, she beat Trump with a massive 50-39 lead. Although the 60-year-old never aspired to be an elected candidate for the presidential race, her popularity and admiration make her an ideal choice against the former president.

BREAKING: Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Michelle Obama leading Trump 50% to 39% in a hypothetical match-up for the presidential race, the only Democratic candidate to lead against him. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 2, 2024

Needless to say, Michelle has been the most notable Democrat while her husband Barack Obama ran for the presidency, and she even backed her "favorite" Hillary Clinton against Trump in 2016. However, lately, many Biden supporters questioned why the former First Lady stayed away from campaigning for her friend-like-family Biden in the upcoming elections.

Some reports speculated that due to her closeness with Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle Michelle is "frustrated" with the First Family. The 54-year-old attorney was embroiled in a messy divorce with Buhle and apparently, Michelle was upset about how the Bidens mistreated her after she testified in the federal gun trial and revealed personal details of Hunter's alcoholism and drug addiction which was, until then, hidden from the public.

“The family tensions — and the former first lady's disdain for partisan politics — are partly why one of the Democrats' most popular voices hasn't campaigned for President Biden's re-election, the sources said, even as former President Obama has been a willing surrogate.” https://t.co/8ffsV8M8Jc — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) June 27, 2024

Axios reported Michelle has been telling her inner circle the Bidens haven't been fair to Buhle. However, the White House dismissed the rumors and clarified in a statement that the Becoming author still has a good relationship with the family. "The Biden and Obama families are like family to each other, and whoever made these claims about that relationship isn't familiar with it. The former President and First Lady have been two of the strongest supporters of President Biden's leadership and agenda."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Meanwhile, the first Black US president Obama responded to a question asking if his daughters, Malia and Sasha, would follow in their father's political footsteps, in a star-studded fundraiser for Biden in Los Angeles. "That is a question I do not need to answer because [former first lady] Michelle [Obama] drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen," as per ABC News.

Amid panic and confusion in the Democratic Party, the news of Michelle running against Trump in 2024 seems to be nothing more than a conspiracy theory.