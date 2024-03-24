Eric Trump Once Stated Dad Donald Was ‘Brash’ and He Wouldn’t Have Become POTUS if He Was ‘Boring’

Eric Trump proudly stated on CNBC's Squawk Box that while some may see his father, Donald Trump, as brash, his track record speaks for itself. According to Newsweek, Eric believes that Donald's election victory in 2016 wouldn't have been possible if he had been just another dull politician, emphasizing that his father was elected as a "brash New York businessman", not a typical politician. He said, “You may not always like his tone, but at the end of the day, no one on either side of the aisle can argue with the results right now. This country is $8 trillion richer.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

The ex-president is known for unleashing sharp, sometimes offensive tweets aimed at politicians, journalists, and beyond. According to CNBC, Eric added, “That’s what people loved about my father. If he wanted to have that perfect tone every single time, he could go be a boring politician. And, quite frankly, I don’t think he would have been elected.” During the interview, Eric also highlighted the economy's strong performance and the booming stock market, echoing sentiments frequently expressed by his father. However, some contend that the former president cannot solely claim credit for the current state of the economy.

Furthermore, echoing his father's sentiments, Eric, serving as an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, celebrated the thriving stock market and robust economy. However, a recent poll unveiled that more Americans attribute the nation's economic strength to former President Barack Obama. Additionally, in a conversation with Fox Business, Eric applauded his father's speech, describing it as "hitting it out of the park." Nevertheless, while Republicans lauded the address, Democrats countered, arguing that Trump merely inherited a prosperous economy and hasn't substantially helped American workers.

Previously, Eric faced backlash for a remark made on Fox regarding the government shutdown. While attributing blame to Democrats for the shutdown, he controversially suggested that the political fallout from the shutdown could be advantageous. This statement drew widespread criticism. Meanwhile, in separate news, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Donald has opted not to consider Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate, instead contemplating him for a position within his potential Cabinet. This development comes as the Republican presidential candidate assesses potential members for a prospective administration, as reported by Bloomberg.

Moreover, Donald faced a setback on Monday when his attempt to prevent Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels from testifying at his upcoming trial was unsuccessful. The trial involves charges related to hush money that Cohen, Donald's former lawyer and fixer, paid to Daniels before the 2016 election, as per Reuters' report. In the previous month, Donald had requested Justice Juan Merchan to block their testimony. His argument was based on Cohen's record of dishonesty, implying that Cohen would likely lie again. Additionally, Donald expressed concern that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, would exploit the trial to profit from her story.