Here's Really Why Kim Kardashian Has Never Seen a Therapist

Kim Kardashian has a unique perspective on mental health and therapy. Despite a high-profile life and access to any mental health support system she'd want, she once revealed she hasn't ever felt the necessity for therapy and such, thanks to a brilliantly loyal circle of friends.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends, like I have the best friends and they're super supportive. I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist, [it] is because I have…

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, the billionaire was celebrating her 43rd birthday with many of her close family and friends in attendance. Kardashian stressed that she'd had a difficult week, but shared what her inner circle means to her. “This week, in particular, has been complete chaos, but honestly, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my friends,” Kardashian shared, per Cosmopolitan. “I have the best friends and they’re super supportive. I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist, is because I have the best friends in the entire world and they mean everything to me.”

Kardashian expressed her gratitude for her loved ones on her birthday, saying, “It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. So tonight, I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes.” Introducing her “lifers” on camera, Kardashian noted, “My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department. Spending my 43rd birthday with all the girls that inspire me and motivate me is just really special.”

View this post on Instagram

These friends include Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan, all of whom she has been friends with for years, per PEOPLE. Despite their relative anonymity, these friends provide the solid support system that Kardashian relies on.

View this post on Instagram

Although it's great that the SKIMS founder feels she can survive without therapy now, it wasn't always the case. Back in November 2023, the reality star revealed that she saw a therapist briefly before her relationship with Kanye West ended, per OK! Magazine. “I tried a little bit before my marriage ended,” she said in a November 2023 interview, mentioning she also saw a therapist specializing in child psychology for parenting tips. “Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f-------- Mega Ball of friends.”

Khloé Kardashian noted about this difficult period in Kim's life, “Not that she wasn’t confident before, but it’s a different assurance that she has in herself. She knows she can do it on her own. She knows the power that she has within herself, as opposed to thinking the power was in someone else’s hands.” Statter, a longtime confidant of the reality TV star, also commented on her strength during this challenging period.

“I know how scared she was to do it,” Statter said. “’Cause deep down inside she wanted her family to stay together. And because she was like, ‘I don’t know what life is going to be like on the other side of this.’ I was just so proud of her.”