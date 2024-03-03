Here's Looking Inside Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Lifestyle: From Glam Photoshoots to Jet-Setting

Kylie Jenner gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her daily schedule and life. Jenner, 26, who makes a fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics company and popular lip kit line, took to TikTok wanting to give her followers a peek at her self-made billionaire lifestyle, per The Mirror.

Kylie Jenner dropped new TikTok video

🤍; day in the life ?? ! pic.twitter.com/LawL7ZbsrC — lav (@_andbluee) December 24, 2023

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star demonstrated that she was just like everyone else when she woke up, brushed her teeth, and got a morning beverage. The influencer then showcased her fantastic body in black leggings and a crop top while working out at the gym in the early morning. The mother of two then washed herself with her Kylie Skin vanilla body lotion and dressed in her sister Kim Kardashian's super tight SKIMS loungewear as she went about her day.

The makeup mogul gave fans an exclusive glimpse into her glamorous life as she posed for a photoshoot. When she arrived at the picture session site, she proclaimed, "She's here!" and posted a video of herself wearing a black fluffy robe while doing makeup. After the session, it was time for her jet-set lifestyle to be showcased.

The brunette celebrity boarded a private plane, accompanied by her elder sister, Kendall Jenner, and a friend. The girls commemorated their day with a celebration shot. Fresh off the runway, they drove out into the night in their waiting luxury automobiles, showing fans what it's like to live her VIP lifestyle for a day.

Kylie Jenner yesterday while people anti Kylie had a melt down over her just liking a post of Timothée 😂💀#KylieJenner #TimothéeChalamet pic.twitter.com/MCGNj0XRCh — TNation (@Tnation96) February 18, 2024

At the age of 21, Kylie became the world's youngest self-made billionaire. She has been in the public eye since she was a child, and her career began as a teenager. The actress, who appears often on FROWS throughout the world, has already created her own fashion label, Khy, which made $1 million in its first hour of operation. Kylie, who is now a mother of two with son Aire, two, and daughter Stormi, six, is consistently ahead of the fashion curve.

Kylie admitted to Jennifer Lawrence during an Interview Magazine interview in November that her young daughter, like her mother, enjoys experimenting with beauty products, per PEOPLE. "What do you tell them Mommy does for work?" Lawrence, 33, inquired about her kids. "Mommy makes makeup," Kylie said, adding, "Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday. She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while." Lawrence replied, "Hell yeah."

"Just around the house. And I like to show her my name on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool,'" Kylie said. "My son is too young to know what’s going on, but I told Stormi that Mommy makes clothes now. I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her," she added.

For more content and sneak peeks into the young billionaire's extravagant life, you can follow Kylie's TikTok account at @kyliejenner.