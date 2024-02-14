Sofia Vergara Showcases Her Appealing $26 Million Mansion: “I Feel Like Vito Corleone”

Sofia Vergara, the 51-year-old actor recently offered Architectural Digest a glimpse into her exquisite Los Angeles residence through a video tour. Following her separation from husband Joe Manganiello in 2023, Vergara shared the opulent mansion they once called home, emphasizing the alterations she's implemented in its design since then. Dressed in a flattering dark denim strapless fitted dress, Vergara exuded charm as she led viewers through her opulent home.

Nestled within the prestigious Beverly Park enclave in Los Angeles, Vergara's home epitomizes her distinctive taste, expertly curated by interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano. Vergara elaborated on the alterations made to the property, emphasizing significant adjustments that elevated the mansion's ambiance from resembling a "Transylvanian castle" to radiating the luxury of a high-end hotel. With the guidance of Davies-Gaetano, the home underwent substantial modifications to align with Vergara's personal style, resulting in a sophisticated and opulent atmosphere.

Expressing her gratitude towards Davies-Gaetano, Vergara explained, "I loved working with Ohara. She kind of saved my life because I was at a little of a crossroads." She further elaborated, "It was either, ‘I’m going to hate this house or I’m going to love this house. What am I going to do? I don’t want to move in here because I don’t think things are coming out the way I wanted.’" Having purchased the mansion in 2020 during her marriage to Joe Manganiello, Vergara now enjoys the home on her own following their separation in July 2023 after seven years of marriage. Giving fans a glimpse into her opulent yet welcoming residence via a video tour, she displayed her impeccable sense of style and taste.

During the mansion's design process, Vergara and Davies-Gaetano incorporated an array of continental antiques from Sweden, Spain, France, and Italy. The living room features an 18th-century French limestone fireplace and a pale Persian Tabriz rug, complemented by a pair of gilded Baroque armchairs beneath a 19th-century Italian chandelier. A custom-made Venetian mirror hangs above the bed, adding a touch of old-world elegance. Recently, in an honest discussion with Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara discussed her past marriage to ex-husband Joe Manganiello, expressing, "I've moved on from that chapter." The Modern Family actress delved into the factors leading to the conclusion of their almost decade-long relationship, which officially ended in July 2023. Reflecting on the breakup, the 51-year-old actress candidly revealed, "Well, I am recently divorced from my second husband, whom I was with for 10 years."

When questioned about the factors contributing to the dissolution of her marriage with Manganiello, Vergara addressed the age difference, stating, "My marriage ended because my husband was younger. He desired children, while I didn't want to become an older mother," as reported by PEOPLE.