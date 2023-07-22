A Look at Some of Taylor Swift's Most Expensive Eras Tour Outfits: From Versace to Zuhair Murad

Taylor Swift's epic Eras Tour is taking the world by storm with lavish outfits and extravagant set designs. According to Forbes, the Grammy-winner's net worth is a whopping $740 million. This has made her the second richest self-made woman in music as of 2023, reports New York Post.

Forbes also reported that the Eras Tour has grossed over $300 million with its first leg of 22 performances. This has made the live tour the highest-grossing music event in North America and worldwide from November 17, 2022, to May 17, 2023. Reportedly, Swift made approximately $30 million from the performances, allowing her net worth to surge to an estimated $780 million.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Could Add $5 Billion to World Economy as it Continues to Drive Tourism Boom

Her custom wardrobe during the tour is especially intriguing. There are numerous stage changes between the extensive 44-song setlist in the music catalog, each costume perfectly fitting the themes of her previous 10 albums. Let us take a look at some of the most expensive outfits from Swift's Eras Tour performances.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mark Metcalfe

Zuhair Murad Ballgown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZUHAIR MURAD (@zuhairmuradofficial)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gifted Matching Necklaces to Everyone on ‘Eras Tour’ Team, Says Gayle: “Such An Inspiration”

The Lavender Haze hitmaker kicked off her Eras Tour in Arizona, and on day two, she mesmerized the audience in a custom-made Zuhair Murad ballgown in pink. According to Daily Mail, an average bridal Zuhair Murad gown costs between $9,000 to $20,000. The bespoke piece of haute couture designed with 50 meters of pink tulle, a starburst bodice, and a cross strap back took more than 350 hours of atelier handwork. The voluptuous gown featured thousands of pink crystals and sequins.

Atelier Versace Bodysuit

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Express Ire After Getting $200 "Behind The Stage" Tickets For 'Eras Tour'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Swift wore an embellished bodysuit by Versace with silver knee-high boots by Christian Louboutin while performing the song Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince from her album, Lover during her New Jersey show. She accessorized the outfit with a voguish Versace butterfly necklace co-designed by Versace ambassador, Dua Lipa. The figure-hugging fringe and tassel body suit was decorated with dazzling pink and blue gems. Donatella herself praised the look on her Instagram with the caption, "You are breathtaking in Versace. I'm so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour."

Nicole + Felicia Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole + Felicia (@nicolefeliciacouture)

The rare Nicole + Felicia haute piece, which was embellished with more than 200,000 hand-sewn sequins and crystals, took more than 1,200 hours to complete, reports Page Six. The brand's bridal collection for a similar piece starts from approximately $6,000. An evening gown is priced at approximately $5,000. Sharing the moment on Instagram the brand captioned the picture of Swift wearing the custom gown, " @taylorswift was absolutely captivating in our bespoke crystal embellished ballgown for the opening night of her Eras World Tour."

Oscar De La Renta Midnight Blue Bodysuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

The official Oscar de la Renta Instagram page shared the behind-the-scenes of the making of the impressive midnight blue body suit. The haute fashion brand captioned the video on Instagram, "Custom for Taylor. Discover the craftsmanship behind @taylorswift’s custom midnight bodysuit, which features three hundred fifteen hours of construction. Over 5,300 hand-embroidered crystals and beads adorn the bodice, and fringe necklaces drape delicately to catch the light."

The flattering deep blue bodysuit took 315 hours to construct and was embellished with more than 5,300 crystals and beads hand-sewn onto the stunning bodice. According to Daily Mail, the embroidery work alone is estimated to cost $2,800.

References:

https://www.forbes.com/self-made-women/?sh=221cf536d964

https://nypost.com/2023/06/01/taylor-swift-2nd-richest-self-made-woman-in-music-forbes/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2023/06/26/taylor-swift-has-pulled-in-an-estimated-100-million-from-the-eras-tour-so-far/?sh=2d2b33d72c71

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11886219/Inside-Taylor-Swifts-incredible-Eras-tour-wardrobe-took-HUNDREDS-hours-make.html

https://pagesix.com/2021/11/16/all-the-details-on-taylor-swifts-i-bet-you-think-about-me-gowns/

More from Inquisitr

PM Justin Trudeau Reveals He's a 'Swiftie', Urges Taylor Swift 'Please Bring Eras Tour To Canada'

Taylor Swift & Taylor Lautner Open up About Their Relationship in Unforgettable Eras Tour Moment